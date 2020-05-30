Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announced their breakup on Friday, May 29 on their Instagrams, making the decision to split after a year and a half of dating. The Bachelor couple got together after Season 23, and it seemed as though they were going to be going strong forever. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and the reported details of Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's breakup are revealing info that'll leave you shook.

A source close to the couple told E! News about the pair's relationship outside of the public eye. Remarking that the news of their split was "not surprising," the source reportedly said the pair was somewhat mismatched in their desires. While Underwood reportedly wanted to settle down, it seems that Randolph wasn't at the place in her life. "In truth, the relationship had become more of a friendship than hot romance,” said the insider. "Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton once right now and she tried to end it a few times." Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Randolph and Underwood for comment on the source's claims, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Previously, Underwood revealed to People that he and Randolph went through a brief split in August 2019, but reconciled their relationship just a few days later. However, E!'s source claimed Randolph had tried to break things off for a while, and the quarantine is what finally solidified their breakup. The couple was self-isolating with Randolph's family in California for several weeks, but on May 8, Underwood began posting photos of himself in Colorado, his home state. According to the source, Underwood realized that they were "probably better off as friends" but Randolph was the one to "initiate the conversation" about a month ago.

While Randolph's initiation reportedly "upset" Underwood, the insider claimed it led the couple to a place of being "open and honest about what was going on" in their relationship. A second source added that the ex-couple reportedly wants to maintain a close relationship. "They really want to remain good friends and hope they can keep each other in their lives."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Underwood first began posting Instagram photos of himself in Colorado, the breakup rumors started swirling. However, when Elite Daily reached out to Underwood's rep on May 13, they said, "Everything is fine. Colton just hadn't been with his family since the pandemic broke."

Randolph's breakup post on Friday, May 29, began, "First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet." Randolph continued to explain that since their relationship is a public one, their silence was saying it all. "Colton and I have broken up," she wrote. "[We] have decided to remain a part of each other's lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him," said Randolph. "We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back."

Underwood's statement echoed Randolph's. "It's been a crazy few months to say the least. Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that's OK. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

Although the breakup is mutual, it seems it may have been Randolph who wanted to end things. At least it sounds like there are no hard feelings, and the two still want to remain friends.