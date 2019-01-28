Good morning, and welcome to one of my favorite days of the year, the day during which we delight in post-SAG Awards celebrity OOTN stalking! While sometimes, red carpet attire can feel lackluster and a little same old, same old, last night's outfits were hot — and I mean red hot. ICYMI, the red dress trend at the 2019 SAG Awards was embraced by practically everyone, and there honestly wasn't a dress I didn't adore. It's as if every celeb who chose red knew they'd have to go above and beyond to stand out while doing so, and let me tell you, they all succeeded in serving memorable, gag-worthy looks.

Who wore it best, you ask? Please don't make me choose. Normally, I'm all for a Fashion Police-esque head-to-head style war, but really and truly, all my favorite celebs rocked the red in so many different ways, it would be a fashion crime to compare them. Instead, I'm choosing to celebrate the variety of head-to-toe red looks, and if you, too, are 'red-y' to fawn over them, then we can start with Sandra Oh serving red realness in a glittering, one-shouldered Jenny Packham gown.

Oh won for her role on Killing Eve, but in my book, she also won for Killing the Red Carpet:

Oh's been slaying red carpet looks as of late, but let's be honest, this is one of her all-time best. Another red look that really caught my eye was Laverne Cox in Zac Posen, and while her draped polka dot dress was elegant from the front, it was the bejeweled open-back detailing that really got me.

Laverne, can I pls bleach this exact dress so I can wear it to my wedding? Please LMK, because I'm obsessed:

In fact, Cox even served a double-red moment while presenting with Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina:

Fun, right? Awkwafina's dress was designed by Mimi Plange, and to complete a totally monochromatic red lewk, she paired it with a clutch by Tyler Ellis and a swipe of the Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in shade "Exotic Red" ($26, shiseido.com).

I really love that she committed to these all-red vibes:

While sporting the night's hottest shade, tons of celebs made a point to play with texture, too. Jane Fonda's Maison Valentino gown featured sequined scallops all over, and Madeline Brewer's Brock Collection number was a sheer, lacy red dream with a black bodysuit underneath. Beverly Duan's dress featured what appeared to be a velvety red brocade pattern, complete with a bejeweled high-neck detail that matched the jewels on the belt at her waist.

Bold Color + Bold Texture = Seriously Incredible Looks:

While I loved these looks, there's still something to be said for the celebs that kept it shiny and simple, and really let the color do the talking. Emily Osment's Rachel Gilbert gown sported a chic silhouette that oozed classic beauty, and Marin Hinkle from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sported a classy strapless number contrasted by a purple clutch.

When in doubt, these looks confirm that red is always the answer:

But wait! If you can believe it, there's more. I told you this trend was really taking over! Rumer Willis's ong-oaj paira satin dress featured a wrap front and statement shoulders that perfectly complimented her slick bob. So edgy, so fierce.

More of this please, Rumer!

And last but not least, a moment for this slayage by GLOW star Gayle Rankin in Sandra Mansour, whose look featured a bow applique and a sparkly pony-shaped clutch:

TBH, I used to think red dresses were almost a cliché, but the 2019 SAG Awards have absolutely changed my mind. These looks are as fun and fresh as it gets, and if there was ever a night to be the lady in red, these stars really rose to the occasion and nailed it.