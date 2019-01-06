The 76th Golden Globes red carpet kicked off, as it often does with the arrivals of the two hosts. This year, that honor goes to Andy Samberg of Brooklyn 99 and Sandra Oh of Killing Eve, two very popular comedic figures. Samberg wore a tux, as do most non-adventurous men. But Sandra Oh, who is also nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Television Drama, waltzed in with an all-white look that was reminiscent of an angel. Sandra Oh's 2019 Golden Globes look had Twitter abuzz, and that was before her co-star Jodie Comer showed up in a look that matched their characters on Killing Eve perfectly.

Sandra Oh is nominated tonight for her role of Eve Polastri, the star of Killing Eve, an MI-5 desk jockey with a passion for female serial killers. Comer plays Villanelle, a female serial killer. She has been hired by shadowy government figures who use her amazing talents for bestowing death upon anyone she meets for political purposes. (If only all of us could find full-time employment that uses our natural skills and also comes with full benefits and a salary that allows a smashing apartment in Paris.) Eve, upon seeing the details of Villanelle's latest kill, immediately becomes obsessed.

Comer and Oh haven't said if they coordinated on this angel-and-devil look, but either way, it's perfect.

Sandra Oh's dress is an Atelier Versace gown this evening, with a gorgeously designed bodice and simple draped skirt. Comer opted for a Ralph and Russo with tulle pouf sleeves and a high chiffon neckline. The two of them look smashing, together and separately.

Fans were in heaven over Oh's look particularly, with more than one comparing her to an angel.

And angel with quite a few diamonds on.

Killing Eve is nominated this evening in two categories, including for Best Television Series - Drama, as well as a nomination for Sandra Oh in the Best Actress in a Television Drama category. While it may seem a little odd that someone nominated for one of the major awards tonight is hosting, the truth is, Oh's nomination is not actually expected to produce a win. She was nominated for an Emmy back in September but lost out to Claire Foy's finale turn in The Crown as Queen Elizabeth. Prognosticators this evening expect Oh will similarly be unlucky at the Globes, though the odds-on favorite for her to lose to this evening is Keri Russell for her final turn as Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans.

Even if Oh does not take home an award this evening, her night will still be huge. This is the first time she's been tapped to host an awards show. She and Andy Samberg made a good impression as presenters during the Emmys last fall, but it was still a surprise when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to bring them on as hosts.

Fans have high hopes for their work this evening in keeping the show rolling along. As for Best Actress, fingers crossed she could stage an upset this evening.