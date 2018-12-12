The Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 12. It’s a time when actors and actresses from both motion pictures and television find out if they are nominated for the prestigious award. Awkwafina and Laverne Cox took to the stage to announce the nominees on Wednesday, and Awkwafina got a nice surprise when Cox announced that Crazy Rich Asians is up for up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Honestly, Awkwafina’s reaction to Crazy Rich Asians getting a SAG nomination was total perfection.

It’s been an enormous year for Awkwafina, so I can't blame her for celebrating while she read the SAG award announcements. While reading the nominees for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Awkafina squealed with delight when she found out that Crazy Rich Asians was nominated. "It was all me! It was all me," she gleefully said from the stage during the SAG award announcements.

Cox, who was standing right next to her, gave her a big hug and shared her congratulations with Awkwafina. It must be such an amazing feeling to take on the honor of announcing the SAG nominations and then read a show or film that you worked on. There are four other movies nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture including A Star is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress and rapper, whose birth name is Nora Lum, has found huge success for her role in Crazy Rich Asians. In the movie, Awkwafina plays the character Goh Peik Lin, the BFF of Constance Wu’s Rachel Chu. Her character is full of life, jokes, and knows a thing or two about dressing well. (If you haven’t seen the movie yet, I definitely recommend carving out some time to do so in the very near future. It’s totally worth your time.)

There's no doubt that Crazy Rich Asians is one of the most talked about movies of 2018. After all, this is the first time that a major motion picture has featured an all Asian cast since 1993, according to The New York Times. The movie debuted in theaters nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 15 and became an instant hit. According to Forbes, the movie pulled in $170 million domestically in the 57 days following the initial release of the film. There more where that came from. Crazy Rich Asians continues to pull in the big bucks and is the highest-grossing romantic comedy in nearly a decade, according to MSN.com.

It's no wonder that Awkwafina, who has also starred in hit movies like Oceans 8 and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, would be so quick to celebrate on stage. Her reaction was total perfection and she deserves all the glory she can get. I'm rooting for the cast of Crazy Rich Asians to win the category, but there are so many amazing nominees I'll be happy with whoever wins. Although, I would love to see how Awkwafina might react to winning the actual award.

You can watch the 25th Annual SAG Awards live on Sunday, Jan. 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. The awards show will be broadcasted on both TBS and TNT. BRB, it's time to stock up on popcorn to snack on during the show.