'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' SAG Award Nominations Prove Just How Marvelous The Show Is

Fresh off the release of its second season, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is proving itself to be an awards season darling on the road to the Oscars. On Wednesday, Dec. 12, the breakout Amy Sherman-Palladino series tied with A Star Is Born and Netflix's Ozark for receiving the most Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, and all four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel SAG Award nominations are a tribute to just how marvelous and hilarious the show really is.

On Wednesday, Crazy Rich Asians' Awkwafina and Orange Is The New Black's Laverne Cox revealed which fan-favorite TV and movie stars are up for consideration for the thirteen categories at this year's SAG Awards. In the comedy categories, the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel proved themselves to be top contenders as they earned four nominations in these three categories: "Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series or movie," "Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series," and "Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a comedy series."

In the first category, both Rachel Brosnahan — who plays bored housewife-turned-comedienne Miriam "Midge" Maisel — and Alex Borstein — who appears as Susie Myerson, Midge's grumpy manager — were recognized for their work as female actors in a comedy series. Tony Shalhoub (who plays Midge's father in the Amazon series) was also recognized for his comedic chops, bagging a nomination for an "Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a comedy series."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tied with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born by leading the nominations with four SAG nods each. A Star Is Born was recognized for an "Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture," "Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role" for Cooper, "Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role" for Lady Gaga, and "Outstanding performance by an actor in a supporting role" for Sam Elliott. Netflix's series Ozark also received four SAG nominations, albeit in the drama department ("Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series," "Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series," and "Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.")

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are frequently seen as an early indicator of which films and TV series will be honored at the Oscars, so there's a pretty good chance that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will also be receiving some serious Academy Award nods when the nominations are announced on Jan. 22, 2019.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel previously swept the comedy field at the 2018 Emmys in September, taking home five out of the 6 awards it was nominated for, including “Outstanding Comedy Series,” Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series,” and “Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series.”

Just days ago, the series received Golden Globe 2019 nods with three nominations for "Best television series - comedy or musical," "Best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical," and "best performance by an actress in a support role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television." In other words, it looks like the Amazon Studio comedy is one of the top awards show favorites to beat in 2019.

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is set to air live on Sunday Jan. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET, so I'd make sure to tune in to see it all go down and start making your Oscar predictions.