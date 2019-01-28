With awards season in full swing already, red carpets everywhere are ripe with fire look after fire look, especially at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. Emily Blunt’s 2019 SAG Awards Dress is everything and nothing we’d expect from the A Quiet Place actress. A quick Google search for “Emily Blunt red carpet” brings up images of the Golden Globe winner in cream and pastel-colored gowns, all of them classically beautiful and form-fitting. However, Blunt’s SAG Awards dress was absolutely a bold move and only one that she could pull off. It has sculptural elements reminiscent of her 2018 Oscars' look, but in a shade even more bubble gum-y than her pink 2012 Met Gala gown.

Even 13 years later, it’s hard not to picture Blunt as Miranda Priestley’s snotty senior assistant in The Devil Wears Prada. Blunt’s fame really took off after that movie released, as she has either starred or been a supporting role in over 25 movies and films since then. Most recently, Blunt played the beloved character, Mary Poppins, in new movie Mary Poppins Returns with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This year, Blunt is being nominated for Best Female Actor in Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role as Evelyn Abbott in A Quiet Place, and after seeing that movie myself, I’m really hoping she wins. Blunt was breathtaking throughout the movie (like, my breath was literally taken from my body) and it’s no wonder she’s been nominated for this award.

Fans not only love Blunt for her extensive work as an actress, but they also love to idolize her relationship with hubby John Krasinski. The two have been married for almost nine years, and even with two kids, they still act like a teenage couple young and in love. Both Blunt and Krasinski speak so highly of each other in interviews and media appearances, and they’re basically 100 percent #RelationshipGoals for the rest of us. Even tonight, Krasinski took to Instagram to post a selfie of the two, with the caption, "Honored to be on the arm of this double nominee tonight!" I'm not crying, you are!

While attending the SAG Awards this year, Krasinski (who is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Jack Ryan — I told you, #RelationshipGoals) showed up dressed to the nines in a charcoal skinny suit and contrasting black lapel and bowtie, while Blunt debuted her gorgeous gown.

Featuring a cotton-candy pink, bedazzled fabric and wild, swirling sculptural elements that lined the armholes and down into a low back in a way that felt like a mermaid IRL, Blunt absolutely stunned in the piece designed by Michael Kors. Her jewelry was the perfect accent to her designer dress, with diamond dangling earrings by Forevermark and a sparkly silver clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Her hair was swept in a sleek updo with a center part that left the spotlight on the dress, and her makeup consisted of light eyeshadow, blush, and a matching baby pink lip. But honestly, she could've showed up in wet hair and no makeup, and it wouldn't matter — I'm still looking at those sleeves!

Leave it to Emily Blunt to command every set eyes on her all night long.