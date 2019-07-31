In all of the years I've kept up with the Kardashians, I have to admit —the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal is some of the most shocking drama I've seen. After Thompson was already caught cheating on Khloé during her pregnancy with their baby, he then went and allegedly kissed Woods at a party in February 2019. After that, Woods went quiet. However, based on her new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the reason why Jordyn Woods avoided the Kardashians after the Tristan drama might actually surprise you. It wasn't necessarily because she was afraid to talk with them. Instead, she says it was to figure out how she felt about it all "internally." Elite Daily previously reached out to Thompson, Woods, and Kardashian's teams for comment on the cheating report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

KUWTK fans watched in wonder and horror as the scandal unfolded in the final two episodes of Season 16. It looked as though Woods initially waffled with her story, giving Khloé very dew details before promising to call her back. But she never did. Viewers also saw Woods' best friend Kylie Jenner grapple with the news, too. Kylie did ask her family to avoid bullying, though Woods ultimately moved out of Jenner's home.

Drama with a capital D.

A month after the report broke, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk where she claimed Thompson kissed her on her way out of a party at his home. Let's start there.

In her interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Woods described what her thoughts were in the immediate moments after he reportedly kissed her. "I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen.' I told him, 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock," she said. "You know that saying 'I feel so alone in a room full of people'? I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself because I don't know how I feel. I don't know what the right thing to do is.'"

Woods added part of what kept her from going to Khloé and Kylie right away is because she felt she needed to sort through her emotions on her own. She explained:

I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.

Woods also stated she would "would hate to be the reason for anyone's pain," and is handling this in the way that "feels most natural" to her. "I don't believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion," she said.

Today, Thompson and Khloé are officially kaput and Woods remains on the outskirts of the family circle. Fans can only assume Season 17 picks up where this drama left off, but will have to tune in to see.