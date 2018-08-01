Hello! Welcome to the most preposterously fun astrology story on the internet, in which I sort out your ultimate pubic hair style based on your zodiac sign. I'm not saying this is based in hardcore science, but it is true that your sign can theoretically say a lot about how you present yourself to the world. Or, uh, how you present yourself to your sexual partners and your gynecologist.

Astrology isn't for everyone, but even people who harbor merely a casual interest in the zodiac can find it pretty entertaining. Your star sign can offer hints about how old you'll be when you get engaged, which Harry Potter character is your soulmate, and even which fruit best represents your personality. It can unlock insight into matters both big and small.

Your personal grooming preferences are just that — personal. So don't take the designations below too seriously; if you're a Capricorn who is committed to the natural look, who am I to tell you differently? There are truly few things grosser than a sexual partner who feels as if they have the right to tell you what to do with your pubes... and that's not a club I want to join. The right style for you is whatever makes you feel your best.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Stocksy/Bonninstudio Pubic hair? What pubic hair? As an Aries, you like to live life in extremes — and when it comes to personal grooming down there, you prefer to take it all off.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Stocksy/Guille Faingold In typical Taurus fashion, you've stayed true to the same style you've had since you picked up your very first razor. You have your routine down to a quick five-minute regimen that never fails you: shaved on the sides, trimmed at the top. Why change it up now?

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Ashley Batz/Bustle You've been reading this piece for 30 seconds and you're already itching to do something new: As a Gemini, you prefer to switch up your routine often so you never get bored. Today, you might be growing your hair out, but by tomorrow, you might shave it all off.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Stocksy/Mosuno You don't love to be fully on display. Like the crab that represents your sign, you're most comfortable with a protective shell. So you'd rather go au naturel and trim and shave as necessary right before you head to the beach, or cover up your bikini line with a pair of shorts.

Leo (June 21 — July 22) Stocksy/Lumina You feel sexiest when you're completely bare down there. You've never been one to shy away from attention, and that includes your time in the bedroom. A bare look signals, "Hi, look at me!"

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sep. 22) Ashley Batz/Bustle You're on a first-name basis with your aesthetician and you've never missed your monthly wax appointment. You prefer to wax a perfectly straight landing strip for a sleek, tightly-controlled look that matches your naturally Type A vibe.

Libra (Sep. 23 — Oct. 22) Stocksy/Bonninstudio Your Libra nature means that you're a beauty junkie who loves when your world is in order. If you can tinker with your appearance, you're gonna tinker. When it comes to grooming down there, you prefer to remove most of your hair, but you leave just enough to sculpt into a symmetrical shape.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Stocksy/Visual Spectrum Scorpios can be mysterious; you like to leave a little to the imagination. Accordingly, you're rarely bare, though you don't mind trimming your hair short every once in awhile.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Stocksy/wendy laurel As the zodiac's resident free spirit, you're more likely to lean into what comes naturally to you instead of conforming to a trend that's not your jam. You're cool with a groovy throwback to a '70s-style full bush (and probably wearing '70s-style bell bottoms on top of it, too).

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Ashley Batz/Bustle As a hardworking Capricorn, you don't mind putting in a little extra effort in order to get the results you want. Translation: You're fine spending a few extra minutes carefully wielding a razor to create an intricate design like a triangle or a heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Leandro Crespi You like to take inspiration from around the globe, even if you haven't set foot on a plane just yet. When it comes to grooming down there, you like the Brazilian way of life: totally bare. The look suits your bold personality.