If you grew up around Harry Potter, it's likely you've wondered which Harry Potter character is your soulmate. Well, wonder no longer — in celebration of Leo Harry Potter's birthday today, July 31, here's a comprehensive list of who your Harry Potter soulmate might be based on your zodiac sign.

My Harry Potter crush has always been Ron. It actually makes sense that I had a crush on Ron, a Pisces, because I, a Gemini, am particularly compatible with Pisces. Although, most every sign has a specific level of compatibility — some star signs are more likely to click than others. For example, same-sign pairings can be particularly intense and passionate, while opposing signs that are six months apart don't necessarily click very well. In fact, every single best friend I've ever had has been a Pisces. I'm sensing a pattern here.

I decided to have a look at the characters' signs and see which characters would be best suited for each zodiac sign. Do you remember the character you crushed on the most when reading Harry Potter? You may have even been drawn to a character because of your sign. Check out the list below!

Aries: Hermione Granger (Virgo) Giphy

Taurus: Ron Weasley (Pisces) Giphy

Gemini: Draco Malfoy (Gemini) Giphy

Cancer: Luna Lovegood (Aquarius) Giphy

Leo: George or Fred Weasley (Aries) Giphy

Virgo: Harry Potter (Leo) Giphy

Libra: Bill Weasley (Sagittarius) Giphy

Scorpio: Remus Lupin (Pisces) Giphy

Sagittarius: Harry Potter (Leo) Giphy

Capricorn: Ginny Weasley (Leo) Giphy

Aquarius: Neville Longbottom (Leo) Giphy