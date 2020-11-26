HBO is set to air the first of two special Euphoria episodes starting on Sunday, Dec. 6, and Zendaya just revealed a first look at the standalones to fans. If you're counting down the days, the posters definitely hint the main love story will continue. The poster for Euphoria’s Christmas special totally teases Rue and Jules' reunion.

After the Friday, March 13 halt in production for Euphoria Season 2 due to the ongoing pandemic, fans were left with some major cliffhangers. The final episode of Season 1 left Rue’s fate uncertain, as her big musical number suggested a relapse. It's unclear what will happen between Rue and Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) since Rue didn't run off with her to the city. Not only that, fans weren't sure if Rue died or survived her overdose due to the artistic musical ending.

But, thanks to Zendaya's recent post, fans might get a clearer idea of what is to come in the two episodes coming soon. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Emmy-winning actor shared two posters on Twitter for the special episodes. The first one features Rue, laying down in bed, with a fuzzy filter over the top (which hints at her relapse). The second poster, however, is a major hint that there’s a Rue and Jules reunion on the way because it shows the two characters chilling out together on a bed. Rue has a big smile on her face with Jules’ beside her. After that troubling first poster, this smiley second one should really put fans at ease.

The official HBO posters are captioned, “This is not Season 2,” to remind viewers that’s yet to come.

HBO president Casey Bloys told Deadline on Sept. 20 that production for Season 2 will likely resume in early 2021. The means you'll need to wait it out for Season 2 for some months, with the airdate likely set for the end of 2021 or earlier in 2022.

Fans still don't know what the special episodes will be about, except that the first episode will focus on Rue. Since filming took place during the coronavirus pandemic, it's unlikely the episodes will include the full cast. It's possible the Rue and Jules poster means the second episode focuses on Jules, but fans won't know until the episodes air.

Zendaya previously hinted that the special episodes weren't part of either season on Entertainment Tonight following the Emmy Awards, saying, the episodes would "kind of give people a little something different with Euphoria to hold [them] over a little bit."

Euphoria has been a huge hit with fans and critics alike, with Season 1 taking home three Emmys, including Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, and Zendaya's win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series.

The first special episode will debut at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 6, on HBO and also be available for streaming on HBO Max.