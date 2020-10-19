Zendaya Confirmed 2 Special 'Euphoria' Episodes Are Coming Soon

Grab your glitter eyeshadow, Euphoria fans, because something sparkle-worthy is headed your way. On Oct. 19, Zendaya confirmed 2 special Euphoria episodes are coming, and they'll be here before you know it. While many shows have been canceled or put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Euphoria's journey is continuing. In fact, fans are getting some extra episodes that will bridge the gap between Season 1 and the upcoming second season.

Like many shows, filming on Euphoria was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, back in August, Zendaya hinted that some extra episodes might be happening, but at the time, that's all fans knew. During an interview with InStyle, the Euphoria star talked about how much she missed playing her character, Rue, and what it's been like waiting for the production of Season 2 to take place. "There is a beautiful second season that has been written," Zendaya said. "But in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer."

In the same interview, Zendaya causally mentioned some new episodes might be filmed that would connect the first season to the second. "There is an idea to do a couple of bridge episodes that can be shot safely but aren't necessarily part of Season 2," Zendaya said.

Then in September, she confirmed the deets during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While that was enough to pump fans up, the details surrounding the episodes were pretty scarce. Luckily, on Oct. 19, Zendaya took to Instagram with an update. The Emmy winner posted a picture of an eye with her character's reflection seen on the iris. She wrote in the caption: "We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th."

Though it's unclear what, exactly, this special episode will entail — or when the second one will come out — the announcement that there's going to be extra Euphoria content out there might be exactly what 2020 needed right now. While there's still no word on when the official second season will be released, as long as more specials come out, I have a feeling it will be well worth the wait. Until then, Dec. 6 and the extra Euphoria episode can't come soon enough.