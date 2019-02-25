For the majority of my life, I wasn't one of those ultra-girly girls who felt the need to have everything pink — I never looked down on those who favored the shade, but it just didn't bother me to take the blue water bottle so that my sister could enjoy the pink one, if you know what I mean. However, something changed within me over the past few years, and millennial pink started a fire in my heart that now burns bright for any and all shades of pink, from bubblegum to fuchsia. I'm not the only one who loves it, either, as proven by the pink dress trend at the 2019 Oscars. I kid you not, everyone was wearing pink on the red carpet, so whoever said pink and red clash was seriously disturbed.

While there's usually a clear winner for Best Dressed on the red carpet, for me, pretty much everyone in pink absolutely slayed, so it's hard to choose a top pick. That said, the dress I was quickest to fangirl over on my Instagram story was none other than Gemma Chan's flowing hot pink fantasy. This look gives me butterflies in the way all good fashion should, and it's designed by none other than Valentino Haute Couture, so it's no wonder it looks so fab.

If, for some reason, Chan decided to wear this same dress on repeat to every red carpet event from now on, I would not be disappointed in the slightest:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another pink moment I was living for was Kacey Musgraves serving Glinda The Good Witch realness. The singer wore an ultra-frilly baby pink gown by Giambattista Valli, complete with a high neckline and a crystallized bow at the waist. Musgraves often wears pastel tulle gowns with tons of ruffles, but this fit was so bold that it really stood out from any of her previous red carpet looks.

Some joked that it looked like a loofah, but all I see is a perfectly poufy pink princess gown:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also in pale pink was Marie Kondo, whose Jenny Packhham embellished dress really sparked joy in the hearts of fashion-lovers everywhere:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And also in frills was Linda Cardellini, who must've seen Musgraves' pale pink ruffles and said, "Peep my hot pink Schiaparelli, queen!" The more fluffy, ruffly goodness, the better.

She didn't actually say that, but she looked great nonetheless:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTW, Helen Mirren also wore Schiaparelli, although her quarter-sleeved pink gown was only similar to Cardellini's in that both were pink and stunning:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another true show-stopper was Sarah Paulson in Brandon Maxwell, with a look I can only describe as pure elegance. The rich shade of pink is so luxe and regal, as is the jeweled necklace (Or is that the neckline?) and no-nonsense, slicked-back hair. The cutouts at the waist keep the style fun and young, and while I can't imagine very many people pulling this fit off, Paulson looks absolutely radiant.

Bow down to Paulson in this flawless fit. We aren't worthy:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last but not least, I've decided to award Jason Momoa honorable mention, since even though he didn't wear a dress, he did wear pink on the carpet, and that's what matters. The actor donned a pale pink velvet suit designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, complete with a pink velvet scrunchie around his wrist. Incredible.

His wife, actress Lisa Bonet, also wowed in a pink gown by Lagerfeld, and I love that they coordinated using the night's trendiest color. Major couple goals:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pink is back, baby, and if you're sick of seeing the millenial version everywhere, treat yourself to a fun and flirty bubblegum or a rich, regal fuchsia to change things up. Regardless of whatever iteration of the hue you prefer, it's safe to say this color trend is here to stay for spring and summer 2019.