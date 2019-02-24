To be clear, Kacey Musgraves' style has always been on point, but if I had to give any celeb a "Most Improved" award in red carpet fashion, she'd win by a landslide, because the girl has been absolutely killing it this season. Every look becomes my instant new favorite, and of course, Kacey Musgraves' 2019 Oscars dress is no exception. Always a dream in tulle, the star really upped the ante at tonight's show, and served major pink wonderland cotton candy realness, of which I cannot get enough. Like I said, every look she wears becomes my new favorite, but I really think this might hold the number one spot no matter what she dons next. It's one of those instantly-iconic gowns that I predict we'll be reminiscing on for years to come, so please excuse me while I keep raving about it, because I have no intention of stopping anytime soon.

If you didn't know, fluffy, frilly, and feminine dresses are kind of Musgraves' thing. She just recently wowed in a pink tulle gown with a crumb catcher neckline at the Grammys (where she won, like, basically all of the awards), after which she changed into a little red ruffled minidress, but if you thought her bubblegum days were over, think again. Musgraves consistently proves that there's never a wrong time to be pretty in pink, and she hit the Oscars red carpet tonight in a ruffly pink gown I won't soon forget.

This is a Big Mood in gown form, people:

Now this is some BRE (Big Ruffle Energy), everybody! Musgraves' skirt features not one, not two, but three gorgeous layers of baby pink tulle, in a perfect example of "more is more" styling. Defining her waist is a blingy bow of crystals, and from there the dress explodes into yet another strip of ruffled tulle that circles her shoulders, wrapping up with a sheer, high neckline. It's playful and bold, yet classy and elegant, with just the right amount of whimsy for Musgraves to win Best Dressed, if you're asking me.

Now this is how you make a statement on the red carpet:

To complement her bubblegum gown, Musgraves' makeup involves a cool-toned smokey eye with super-bright inner corners to make her eyes pop, topped off with with lush, feathery lashes, all courtesy of Moani Lee, who used Pat McGrath Labs products to nail the look. She also gave Musgraves dark, defined brows, frosty pink cheeks complete with icy highlighter, and a glossy pink lip to pull the look together.

Her signature dark strands have been pulled back, and I love the simplicity of the hairstyle versus the drama of the dress:

Clearly, I'm not the only one who thinks this look is a hit, as the photographers on the red carpet simply couldn't get enough:

Swoon. Heart eyes. Applause. Once again, our girl Kacey is out here slaying, with style as sweet as her singing voice. At this point, she's single-handedly making tulle the most desirable fabric on the market, and effortlessly proving that even the most covered-up looks can be stylish and sexy, thank you very much. Major fashion inspo. Keep rocking the red carpet, Kacey!