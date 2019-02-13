If you're still on a Grammys high, you're not alone. The red carpet fashion! The performances! The talented artists who took home an award! It's all so exciting. But there was one star in particular who was a very unexpected (but very well deserved) pick for Album Of The Year, and that's country singer Kacey Musgraves and her album, Golden Hour. It seems that Musgraves herself wasn't even prepared for the honor, and now, there's a screenshot that's making its way around the internet that shows the singer realizing that her album took home the Grammy. And I promise you that these Kacey Musgraves Grammy win reaction memes will be the highlight of your week, or maybe even your year (if you have nothing else going on).

Here's what went down: after Musgraves realized her name was announced as the winner of Album Of The Year, she was visibly confused, and even kept repeating, "What?" Yes, fam, she was that unaware of how deserving she was of the award. And of course, when her name was called, there was footage captured of her immediate reaction and it was... well, it was a seemingly perfect reaction for the situation. Her mouth is open, and one eye is closing as the other is still open, and even though this is an unusual portrait, she somehow still looks fab.

But Musgraves saw the screenshot herself and knew that something had to be done about it. Not in the "let's delete this, I'm embarrassed" sort of way, but more in the "how can we make this even more hilarious" sort of way.

We stan a humble queen.

So, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, Musgraves took to Twitter to share the screenshot of her reaction, and captioned the picture, "Let the memes begin".

Check out this perfect portrait of the award-winning country singer:

Whether or not Musgraves knew just how much this screenshot would blow up on the internet, we don't know — but fans truly delivered, and a meme was officially born:

Some are using the short video clip of her reacting to her Grammys win for fun as well:

The best part about all of these memes? They are all 100% accurate, and I can connect with them on a spiritual level.

Let's not forget to mention the fact that Musgraves earned a whopping four Grammy Awards — on top of Album Of The Year, Musgraves took home Best Country Album,Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Country Song.

She can barely hold all four Grammy awards in her hands!

In her acceptance speech, she made sure to thank her team, her music label, and her husband (who Musgraves said the album "wouldn't have been created" without) and mentioned all of the other artists who were nominated for Album Of The Year, telling the audience, Winning this doesn't make my album any better than anyone else's." She ultimately thanked her fans "championing" her art:

Meme or not, Kacey Musgraves is a true national treasure who totally deserved her Grammy wins.