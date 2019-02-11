Sometimes, the best red carpet looks are those that are sleek, minimal, and don't need any bells or whistles to turn heads. Katy Perry's 2019 Grammys dress is not one of those. Pink, ruffly, and boasting a foiled neckline, it's the sartorial definition of extra, but what better night to arrive looking like a straight up snack (no really, Perry looks like a glam cupcake!) than the Grammys? The awards show is known for serving as a space where the most daring of fashions are not only accepted but encouraged, so bring on the dramatic tulle—I am here for it.

Along with "cupcake," this look also reads very "loofah" and "ballerina" to me. Loofah style has weirdly been sweeping Hollywood as of late (Rowan Blanchard and Kiki Layne both wore ruffled dresses to the Golden Globes after party that resembled the shower scrubber), subsequently making the now a very voluminous time for fashion. The bottom of Perry's dress is made up of what looks to be hundreds of rows of tiny ruffles, lending itself to the loofah look. However, much like a tutu, the skirt of the dress appears to be detached from the bodice, which also gives it a ballet-like appearance.

While the bottom half of the dress certainly steals the spotlight, the rest of Perry's standout look shouldn't be glossed over. The strapless bodice of the dress fades dreamily from a matching Hubba Bubba hue into a striking metallic silver, giving the garment an increasingly whimsical and special look. Acing a timely jewelry trend, Perry decided to go with two different earrings, sporting one that, while large, didn't dangle chandelier-style like the other one did. Both boasted silver hardware and were encrusted with what I assume are diamonds, topping off the ensemble in truly luxe fashion. Perry's icy blonde crop and matching rosy eyeshadow finished off the stunning look.

Tonight, Dolly Parton is being honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year and as part of the celebrations, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Perry will be performing in a special tribute section. Parton will also be performing new music from her album Dumplin' , which serves as the original motion picture soundtrack to the film of the same name. Seeing as Parton is the queen of over-the-top and glammed out style, it makes sense that Perry would want to arrive to the night channeling the legend's fearless approach to fashion.

While Perry hasn't been nominated for any Grammy awards since 2014, she's remained a staple part of the production. In 2016, UNICEF awarded Perry the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award for her work serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, where she worked to raise awareness about the needs for children globally. And in 2015, she gave a moving performance of her ballad, "By the Grace of God," on the Grammys stage following a segment about domestic abuse.

Whether you're into the artist's playful pink look tonight or not, one thing's for certain: Perry always brings the fire to the Grammys and they wouldn't be the same without her.