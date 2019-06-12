The sisters Stark are in Spain, y'all! Or at least they were over the weekend. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams boarded a private jet on June 9 and it was wheels up to the Iberian Peninsula for the super-tight Game of Thrones stars and a bunch of their gal pals. So was this just a fun, last minute girls' trip... or something else entirely? Because the photos of Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' trip to Spain are serving up some serious bachelorette party vibes and I am so here for it!

In case you somehow missed it, Turner already tied the knot with Joe Jonas in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. And yes, there was an Elvis impersonator. But the couple has already confirmed that there's going to be a wedding number two, and that it's gonna go down in France sometime this summer. Which is why I really wanna know what the ladies of Winterfell were up to on this Spanish vacay, you know?

So let's investigate.

According to Us Weekly, the Dark Phoenix star and her posse flew to Spain on Sunday, June 9, and hit up the seaside resort town of Benidorm, where they checked into the East Benidorm hotel, which has both a spa (so bachelotette-y) and poolside bar (ditto).

Check out this pic that Spanish Princess star Nadia Parkes shared on her Instagram of Turner, Williams, et all posing in front of the plane:

S'cute! Loving that pink hair, Maisie! Let's hope she's still rocking it when she takes on her role in the ceremony as Maid of Honor.

Anyhoo, here's the whole crew drinking champers on board the jet:

And here's a pic of Turner's close friends Blair Noel Croce, Kiki Grammatopoulos, and Maddie Spalding digging into some Mickey D's — or at least attempting to.

"We can’t have nice things," wrote Turner's close friend Blair Noel Croce on Instagram. "The entire plane spilled their McDonald’s & drinks on take off. Bless that flight attendant’s heart."

Ugh, turbulence sucks. But champagne and McDonald's? I totally approve!

Once they got to the hotel and settled in, it looks like the whole squad changed into matching grey robes and hit up the rooftop deck to lounge around with some drankssss.

Check it out:

Instagram/Nadia Parkes

How much do you wish you could teleport yourself inside that image? Looks like a total blast. I mean, all signs point to a bachelorette party, dontcha think?

Only... where are Turner's other two #JSisters, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas? Turner was definitely at Chopra's bachelorette bash prior to her wedding to Nick Jonas. Remember these pics from that epic celebration?

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

It's a bummer Chopra missed out on this shindig after Turner played such a big part in hers, but Chopra is a renowned actress and is probably quite busy. Something tells me Turner understands. And who knows? Maybe Turner will have two Bachelorette parties?

I'm totally here for that idea.