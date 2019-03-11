Holy moly. Khloé Kardashian has lived one hell of a life. There's no need to rehash the past, but let's just say that after one marriage, one divorce, a few famous relationships, at least two cheating scandals, and one baby, this woman has been through the wringer and then some. I think my relationship is complicated enough just trying to agree with my husband about our Netflix password, and he didn't even cheat on me with my sister's best friend! But, whatever. Look, these photos of Khloé Kardashian's girls trip to Las Vegas to celebrate her bestie Malika Haqq and her twin sister Khadijah's birthday seriously have me wondering, "Tristan who?" Phew!

Thompson has now reportedly cheated on Kardashian at least twice. The first time was reportedly during her pregnancy with their baby girl True and the second was reportedly during the weekend after Valentine's Day when he allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods, aka Kylie Jenner's BFF. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson and Woods' teams previously about the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the tie f publication. It has been exhausting watching the fall out of this particular scandal, considering Kardashian has reportedly called things off with Thompson once and for all and Woods has reportedly been exiled from all things Kardashian/Jenner. Meanwhile, one person has remained by Koko's side, and that's Malika.

The point is: Malika and Kardashian go way, way back. Recently, they toasted their unshakable friendship by launching their own make-up collection with Becca cosmetics called BFFs. Malika also jumped to Kardashian's defense on social media when the Woods story broke, and was even there when True was born about a year ago (after Thompson was caught reportedly cheating the first time). All of that to say, Malika and Kardashian's relationship is really what true love looks like.

So, when it came time for Kardashian to step up and support her best friend on her special day, she did just that.

Now, imagine how much your best friend loves you. Then imagine if they were rich AF and had access to basically whatever you wanted. That's what this birthday party looked like. Based on photos shared across Khloé, Malika, and Khadijah's Instagram stories, fans have pieced together one hell of a party.

It all started with a private jet to Las Vegas where Khloé welcomed the twin sisters with massive balloons, champagne, and delicious looking donuts. The donuts spelled out "Happy Birthday Malika N' Khadijah" and look like they probably tasted very expensive.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Khloé wasn't the only one who spread the private jet love. Malika posted a sweet photo of herself wearing a birthday hat in one of the luxurious seats and Khadijah was sure to be filmed walking onto the plane, too.

Instagram/Malika Haqq

Instagram/Khadijah Haqq McCray

Obviously, that was just the beginning of the trip.

Next came the hotel room that had a million balloons decorating the ceiling along with massive letters that spelled out another happy birthday message.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Eventually, the girls made it out to Hakkasan nightclub where huge photos of the twin sisters' faces floated above the beat-thumping bass. At some point, they ate birthday cake, too, because duh.

Instagram/Malika Haqq

Instagram/Malika Haqq

See what I mean? Tristan who?

I hope Khloé comes back from her girls trip refreshed and re-energized. She so deserved to let off a little steam.