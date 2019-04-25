The action on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has officially reached a new level. If this week's roster of hit-and-run accidents, pig masks, and a mysterious location tracker wasn't enough to convince you that things are about to get weird, footage of the next episode may win you over. The Perfectionists Season 1 Episode 7 promo explores more pieces to the puzzle of Nolan's death, so here's hoping that fans receive clear answers soon.

In April 24's "Lost and Found," the others kept themselves busy as Caitlin (Sydney Park) recovered in the hospital from her hit-and-run incident. While they weren't preparing for the campus fashion show, Ava (Sofia Carson) and Dylan (Eli Brown) set out to retrieve Mason's (Noah Gray-Cabey) phone from the sewer, but a figure in a pig mask traumatized them underground. Head of security Dana Booker (Klea Scott) also tracked down Mason's phone before they did.

Mona (Janel Parrish) also conducted her own tracking while searching Taylor's (Hayley Erin) camper. There, she found a Beacon Guard system that shared the exact location of all registered users and claimed that the deceased Nolan Hotchkiss (Chris Mason) was moving and in her apartment. Meanwhile, Mason visited Caitlin in the hospital and came clean about being Nolan's "insurance policy," but he didn't know about his friend's stash of secrets in the Hotchkiss greenhouse, seemingly clearing his name as a murder suspect.

That's a lot of mysteries to elaborate on, and the promo for May 1's "Dead Week" hints at even more drama. Caitlin is back at school, and she and the other Perfectionists are trying to avoid Dana and her suspicion that they killed Nolan as best as they can. Mona finds a box of cupcakes in her apartment (perhaps left by "Nolan"?), fixating on two cupcakes with eyeball decorations. Later, as Ava stares down at a literal puzzle piece, Mona roams campus in search for someone, following a tracking system on her phone.

After discovering the inexplicable "BH4" on Taylor's Beacon Guard, learning that someone may be posing as Nolan, and getting stood up by her online chess opponent Bad Bishop, Mona could be looking for anyone. For now, her focus is likely on who sent her the cupcakes. Whoever it is, she puts the clues together in the promo, saying, "I know who this is."

A throwback to Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona's Pretty Little Liars days is also included, first hinting that the episode may reveal more abut the Drakes' whereabouts. Mona tells Alison, "Remember the underground dollhouse I was trapped in?" This hilariously prompts Ava to start a Google search on Ali and Mona, but what she finds through that could take up a whole other episode.

Freeform's episode blurb reads:

During BHU’s Dead Week, Caitlin tries to get her academic life in order, as well as elevate her relationship with Jeremy. Ava reluctantly teams up with Zach on a school assignment and Dylan’s nerve damage impacts an important music project. Ali continues to make inroads with Taylor, while Mona investigates who left her a mysterious message.

Given the promo's focus on Mona, it looks like her investigation of her secret messenger is the episode's highlight. Will her search lead to even more questions?

Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists continues on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.