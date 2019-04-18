This post contains spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. On The Perfectionists, Mona has previously alluded to the villainous mother-daughter Drake duo escaping her Parisian dollhouse, resulting in her employment at Beacon Heights University. In between playing virtual chess games and tracking down Ray Hogadorn, Mona was confronted about this mysterious chapter of her past on the April 17 episode. We don't know specifics yet, but we might be closer to learning the truth about Paris. Where are Alex and Mary Drake? For now, Mona is staying mum about what happened to the women.

ICYMI, Pretty Little Liars concluded in 2017 with Mona (Janel Parrish) entrapping Mary and Alex Drake (Andrea Parker and Troian Bellisario) in a dollhouse inside the Parisian doll shop she ran. Foreshadowing Mona communicating with Beacon Guard through mirrors in The Perfectionists, Pretty Little Liars suggested Mona could see the Drakes through a mirror behind the regular-sized dollhouse. But when she ended up alongside Alison (Sasha Pieterse) in Beacon Heights, Oregon, on The Perfectionists, Mona spilled that her reasons for being in Paris "escaped" her.

Those familiar with Pretty Little Liars' history are definitely interested in what this means about the Drakes, but April 17's "The Patchwork Girl" implied that Mona isn't giving up that dirt anytime soon. In the episode, she first met with janitor Ray Hogadorn (Duffy Epstein), the third name on her list of BHU people somehow connected to each other. Ray had once befriended Taylor Hotchkiss (Hayley Erin), telling her about his longtime sweetheart killing herself by jumping off a nearby bridge.

It turns out Taylor "jumped" from the same spot when feigning her death, perhaps taking inspiration from Ray's story. Like Alison, Ray also suspected Taylor could be alive and left the "they're watching" message in her house, trying to scare her away from returning to BHU.

Freeform/Scott Patrick Green

Fresh off her visit with Ray, Mona tried to warn Alison to keep Taylor away from campus, but head of security Dana Booker (Klea Scott) interrupted her. The former FBI agent confronted her about Alison's past and similarities to Nolan. Like the powerful Nolan (Chris Mason), Alison once had a tendency to create a group dependent on her, and Dana believed that Alison had taken over Nolan's posse with the same intentions.

Mona waved off the theory, inspiring Dana to focus on Mona's own secrets. After looking at her file, the woman noticed that Mona never told the school about what happened in Paris, saying, "Do you worry that Alex and Mary Drake may try to find you?"

Mona claimed she had no idea what Dana was talking about, but delivered a strong clapback to distract her from the truth, saying, "Isn't that what got you in trouble with the FBI in the first place? Making connections that aren't there? Letting an obsession with the Jalili case cloud your judgment, leading you to take shortcuts?... That's what got you fired, isn't it?"

Freeform/Scott Patrick Green

Suffice to say, that scared away Dana Booker. So Mona's secret about Paris is safe for now, but her brief encounter with Dana does tell us that the Drakes' escapes is definitely something to worry about in the future. The vague hints about her experience with the women also create tons of questions. How did the cunning, crafty Mona let them loose? Where did they go if they didn't stay in Paris? Has she tried to track them down before? We'll have to wait and see if this mystery will be solved soon.

Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists continues on Wednesday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.