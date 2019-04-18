This post contains spoilers for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The Perfectionists trio of Caitlin, Ava, and Dylan has crept closer to uncovering the truth about Nolan's death, but judging by the body count of predecessor Pretty Little Liars, they were overdue for another traumatic setback. After the April 17 episode's harrowing final minutes, will Caitlin die on The Perfectionists? Her fate is in jeopardy after she was hit by a speeding car on a road near campus.

The episode "The Patchwork Girl" promised a dramatic turn of events from the beginning, opening with footage of the kids turning on each other before flashing back to 24 hours earlier. Ava (Sofia Carson) was determined to catch Mason (Noah Gray-Cabey) and get him to fess up to killing Nolan (Chris Mason) before her campus fashion show. She presented the idea of drugging him with her anti-anxiety medication, which can apparently double as a truth serum, and accessing his phone for proof of where he was the night Nolan died. After admitting she had outed Ava's family secret to the media, Caitlin (Sydney Park) wasn't exactly on Ava's good side but agreed to the plan to prove that she and Dylan (Eli Brown) could trust her.

Caitlin then convinced Mason to join her at Nolan's cabin that night, but before meeting the others there, Ava discovered a steamy pic from Nolan and Dylan's onetime hookup among her fashion show slides. At the cabin, she confronted Dylan about it, saying to him and Caitlin, "A rat and a cheater — Nolan really knew how to pick them."

Freeform

With all three kids now aware of how little they knew each other, Caitlin asked if they'd move on after that night as if they weren't friendly. Ava replied, "We were never friends." Were any of your college fall-outs this intense?

Heated from the argument, Ava and Dylan bailed when Mason was running late. But as soon as they left, Caitlin received word he was on his way and prepared his drugged whiskey. Ever the conscious athlete, Mason claimed he wasn't drinking until after crew season, foiling the original plan. Caitlin eventually ended up knocking Mason unconscious with a poker and snatched his phone before leaving him in the cabin.

With plans to meet Dylan and Ava on an old road outside campus and look through the phone, Caitlin found Dylan first. Spotting a speeding car approaching them, Caitlin stepped out into the middle of the road to wave down who she thought was Ava. But the aspiring fashion designer was actually still en route from an unexpected meeting with Dana Booker. By the time she reached them, Ava found Dylan calling 911 and Caitlin lying in the street, having been hit by the mysterious car.

Freeform

The episode ended with that upsetting shot, and the only hint about Caitlin's future that the next episode's blurb offers is that "the Perfectionists struggle to recover from recent events." It may be too extreme to wonder if Caitlin will die, but it looks like she's due for at least a hospitalization.

Plus, who was driving the car that hit her? Is Nolan's real killer on their tail? Did Mason manage to reach his car and track them down after waking in the cabin? Each week of The Perfectionists has fueled more questions, but we'll have to wait and see if the truth about Caitlin is revealed ASAP.

Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists continues on Wednesday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.