The People Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Have In Common Make The Tristan Drama Complicated

Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

There has been no shortage of drama when it comes to the Kardashian family — specifically the chaos that's been surrounding Khloé Kardashian, who reportedly ended things with Tristan Thompson for good after claims surfaced that he kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Yikes. Elite Daily reached out to Woods and Thompson's teams previously about the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Of course, my heart goes out to Khloé, but it also goes out to Kylie, who seemingly has to reevaluate her friendship with Woods. But these people Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have in common may make things even more difficult than it already seems.

Now, if you're totally unaware of the ~current situation~ going down, let me give you a refresher: On Monday, Feb. 18, it was reported that Thomspon cheated on Kardashian with Woods the prior weekend, and multiple sources told Us Weekly that the two were spotted "making out" and getting cozy together at a house party in Thompson's home. However, Woods later claimed during her March 1 interview on Red Table Talk that their reported "makeout" session was nothing but a passionless kiss on the lips as she left Thompson's party. Elite Daily reached out previously to Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson's teams for comment on the cheating reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Naturally, this puts beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in a tough predicament. How does she move past a situation like that with her best friend? Of course, after all of the reports, Woods supposedly moved out of Jenner's home and back in with her mother. Elite Daily reached out previously to Woods team about reports that she moved out of Jenner's home, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Will the two ever reconcile? On March 6, it was reported by TMZ that Jenner and Woods "have texted a bit," but that doesn't necessarily mean these two will be going back to BFF status anytime soon. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Woods' teams regarding reports that they're texting, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, who are the people involved in both of their lives that might make this entire scenario a bit difficult? Let's go over the list.

1. The Kardashian Siblings

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I mean, sure, this one sort of goes without saying, but the Kardashian sisters have known Jordyn Woods for quite some time, and it seems as though they've all had a close relationship with Woods through the years.

Sis Kendall Jenner went on a double date with Woods back in May 2018, while Kim Kardashian has been known to invite Woods to her Christmas parties. Even Khloé had a special relationship with her, as Woods was a model for her Good American clothing brand website. After the incident, though, Woods was removed from the site entirely. Following Thompson and Woods' scandal, Khloé Kardashian opened up on Twitter about the whole ordeal hurting so badly, not because Thompson was reportedly caught cheating again, but because she had always considered Woods to be like one of her little sisters.

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me," Khloé tweeted on March 2. "Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."

Basically, Jenner's friendship with Woods was a family affair, so the entire Kardashian clan is affected by the reported scandal.

2. Jordyn's sister, Jodie

Kylie's family members aren't the only ones affected by the reported incident — Woods' younger sister, Jodie, also has ties to the Kardashian family. Just recently, the two siblings and their mom, Elizabeth, were all invited to Stormi Webster's first birthday party.

Like I said, you guys: Sometimes when you mess with one person, you mess with their whole family.

3. Kylie Jenner's assistant, Victoria

Victoria Villarroel Gamero, who has been Kylie Jenner’s personal assistant since 2015, is also one of her closest friends — which means that she and Woods became friends, too. Fans first saw the trio fooling around on the short-lived Kardashian spin-off show, Life Of Kylie, and were essentially first introduced to Villarroel.

But now, it seems as though Villarroel may not be as close to Woods. At Villarroel's recent roller skating birthday party on March 5, there were videos of a few Kardashian siblings in attendance, but Jordyn Woods was seemingly MIA. If I had to take a stab as to whose side Villarroel is taking, my guess is going to be with her friend-slash-boss, Kylie.

4. Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott

While it's probably a no-brainer to figure out which side rapper Travis Scott is taking, he and Woods likely spent a lot of time together, considering he was her BFF's boyfriend.

And, while there's no real "evidence" that Scott and Woods were super close, they were close enough for the rapper to attend Jordyn's mom Elizabeth's birthday celebration back in April 2018. (Sure, you can't see his face, but you know that arm around Kylie is Travis. Plus, Woods tagged the rapper in the photo, so let's put two and two together.)

And there you have it, folks. Whether or not Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods will reconcile is anybody's guess, but let's hope that for their sake (and the mutual friends and family around them) that things stay civil.