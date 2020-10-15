Are you carrying a lot on your shoulders? Do things feel too complicated to see clearly? Do you wish you could just start fresh? While the new moon doesn't erase the past, it gives you a push to let go of what you've been carrying, to forgive yourself for your mistakes, and to start once again. Saying goodbye is never easy, admitting that it's time to move on isn't either, but on a new moon, an ending is also a new beginning. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best October 2020 new moon, this begins with a whole lot of excitement, passion, and hope. If you happen to be born under the influence of Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, the new moon on Oct. 16 at 3:31 p.m. is a blessing.

However, this particular new moon is an intense one no matter what zodiac sign you were born under. It may take place under balanced, beautiful, and harmonious Libra, but it's charged with unpredictable energy. This new moon forms a square with Saturn (planet of limitations), Jupiter (planet of spiritual growth), Pluto (planet of transformation), and it also opposes Mars (planet of conflict) while it's retrograde.

Clearly, the new beginning this new moon contains will not be a simple turning of the page. It will require you to step up to the plate, face your fears, and prove that you really want whatever comes next. However, if you do find the courage to work hard and overcome whatever's in your way, you will be rewarded. Forming an exact trine to the North Node (the direction you are striving to move toward), this new moon is encouraging you to tap into your higher self and embrace your ultimate destiny.

For air signs, it will feel as exciting as it does intense. Here's why:

Gemini: You're Forging A Deeper Connection With Your Inner Child

Have you been struggling to feel inspired? Has it felt difficult to set aside your judgments and your worries so that you can actually feel joy? This new moon will remind you not only of all the beauty that surrounds you, but also the beauty that can be found within you, Gemini. Living inside you is an artist who wants to create, a lover who's craving romance, and a child who wants to come out and play. All you have to do during this new moon is nurture these aspects of your personality; to let these different sides of you take over the wheel.

Libra: You're Speaking A Better Reality Into Existence

This is your new moon, Libra. It belongs to you. What will you do with it? You can transform your entire life if you want to. You can become the person you've always wanted to be. This may sound impossible to accomplish overnight, but all you're doing during this new moon is setting an intention. This intention will grow over the course of the next six months, and during the full moon in Libra, you will understand how you've changed and how you've integrated that intention into your overall life. You've got to start somewhere, Libra. Start here.

Aquarius: Forget The Destination, You're Beginning A Journey

Set down your need for plans. Let go of your need for a road map. It doesn't matter where you're going exactly. All you need to focus on during this new moon is enjoying the ride. There may be spontaneous opportunities that fall in your lap. Some of these opportunities will be obvious, others may sneak up on you when you least expect it. The universe is nudging you in a different direction, so go with it. Let the universe take you somewhere beautiful; somewhere that will change you for the better.