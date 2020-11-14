Every phase of the lunar cycle is beautiful and important in its own unique way. However, no lunation feels as hopeful as the new moon. This is when you are spiritually guided toward release and renewal, as a new moon provides you with a clean slate to work with as you set a fresh intention. Think of it as the start of a new journey or the turning of a page in the book of your life. The story can go in so many different directions and the excitement is breathtaking. However, no one's feeling more excited than the zodiac signs who will have the best November 2020 new moon — Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces — and they're on the brink of self-discovery.

Taking place on Nov. 15 at 12:07 a.m. EST, this is the last new moon before eclipse season hits, so it's the perfect time to start a new project and participate in a cleansing and focusing ritual. This new moon rises in transformative, investigative, and emotionally penetrating Scorpio, taking on an intense energetic tone. Scorpio is all about purging what no longer works for you and making way for something new. The process could mean that something comes to an end, but remember that an ending is also a new beginning.

Although that may sound dark, this new moon is filled with positive reinforcement and enrichment. Not only will Scorpio's planetary ruler, Mars, be stationing direct after its retrograde, but this new moon is supported by stabilizing Saturn, growth-oriented Jupiter, and ambitious Pluto, helping you stare down your fears and lay down the groundwork for something serious goals. Forming a trine with compassionate Neptune, this new moon will also feel spiritually serene and magical in its empathy.

Here's what water signs can expect:

Cancer: You're Beginning A Creative And Artistic Journey

What's holding you back from expressing yourself fully? What's preventing you from completely losing yourself to the present experience? There is so much joy surrounding you; so many opportunities for creativity, romance, and sublime experiences. Discover what it is that's standing in the way of the purest expression of your joy and set it aside. Life is far too short to do anything but appreciate all the beauty that is offered to you. Set aside judgment, fear, and guilt and simply allow yourself to have fun.

Scorpio: You're Embracing Change And Taking A Major Step

You're a deeply committed zodiac sign, Scorpio. In fact, sometimes you even verge on stubborn. People can always rely on you to always be you, and that's what makes you so special. However, being true to yourself does not mean refusing to change. You won't be letting people down when you change your mind or decide to embrace your identity in a new way. The fact is, there's no way that life will ever stay exactly the same, even for a zodiac sign as fixed as you are. If nothing ever changed, that would mean no experiences were had. Find the courage to wholeheartedly embrace all the ways you have and will continue to evolve.

Pisces: You're Opening Your Eyes And Setting Off For Adventure

There is such a big world out there, Pisces. You're such a mystical and inspired zodiac sign that you know you've spent days daydreaming about all the possibilities out there. However, this new moon calls on you to take these dreams a little further than your vivid imagination. It's time to actually get out there and experience things that shake your perception of reality. It may feel scary letting go of your idea of the truth, but seeing things in a more expansive light will always be more interesting.