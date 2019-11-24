When a new moon darkens the night sky, it's the beginning of a brand-new spiritual cycle. The moon — ruler of your subconscious truth — has washed and cleansed your emotional slate, providing you with the soil you need to plant a new seed. As the moon's light grows and expands, so does that seed. No matter what happens, there will always be a new moon to help you start all over again. Even though everyone will benefit from the hope this lunation brings, the November 2019 new moon will be the best for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Taking place on Nov. 26 at 10:05 a.m. ET, the Sagittarius new moon asks you to forgo the details, set aside your preexisting judgments, and embrace something completely out of the ordinary. There's a whole world out there and countless lives are being lived. No one ever said you had to stay put and stick to what you know. Get out there, fill your heart with fresh experiences, and remember this life is an adventure that never ends.

This lunation will attract so much love and abundance into your life. When Venus — planet of money and love — connects with exaggerating and optimistic Jupiter, you can expect your bank account to expand as much as your heart. However, the new moon is also here to help you form a long-term plan to bring your dreams to life when chatty Mercury, sturdy Saturn, creative Neptune, and the North Node all come together to point you in the right direction. You can accomplish as much as you're willing to work for.

Shutterstock

Aries: Set Yourself Free From That Cage And Fly Far, Far Away

Pack your bags, because there's no telling where you'll end up after this bright and powerful lunation. You're being called to break free from the mundane routine of day-to-day life to infuse something exciting and new into your world. Open your heart and your spirit to believing all things are possible. Realign what it is you choose to put your faith into. Adopt an attitude toward life marked by love, respect, empathy, and kindness. You're learning so much by spending time with new people and listening to fresh perspectives.

Leo: Open Your Eyes To All The Color, Music, And Joy Around You

This lunation wants you to tap into your inner artist. This shouldn't be hard considering how you're one of the most creative and imaginative signs in the zodiac. Look inward and rediscover the well of inspiration you may have been repressing with your critical feelings. Set aside your worries and your doubt to let your creativity flow naturally. While you're at it, why not let the romance flow, too? Infuse your life with poetry, new crushes, fun dates, and most of all, an endless amount of self-love.

Sagittarius: Learn More About How Powerful You Truly Are

You have the power to reshape and transform the way you see yourself with this new moon. You know you hate it when the world tries to tell you who you are, so why not follow your own heart? You're growing and evolving from who you were in the past, so don't try to fit into old clothes that no longer fit. Embrace the idea that you're becoming someone entirely different. It may feel scary stepping into this new identity and it may require you to let go of people and situations, but ultimately, it's so empowering.