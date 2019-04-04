I seriously doubt you follow a single skincare enthusiast on Instagram that hasn't taken a moment over the past year to wax poetic about the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The little pink jar took over with its chic minimalism and ultra-soothing formula, and if you, like many people, found yourself carrying it around to use even when you weren't asleep, you're in luck, because the new Laneige Lip Glowy Balm is here in four fruity flavors to make your day (and your lips) better.

Like I said, the Lip Sleeping Mask ($20, sephora.com) has a reputation as one of the most replenishing lip products on the market, and its rep is well-deserved. The original berry-flavored product boasted a formula infused with vitamin C and a Berry Mix Complex, which included raspberry, strawberry, cranberry, and blueberry. After applying using the very-cute applicator wand included, customers experienced the product's Moisture Wrap technology, which utilized hydrators like hyaluronic acid and minerals to create a film-like layer over the lips that locked in all the good and allowed the replenishing ingredients to work their magic. The result was supple, flake-free lips that matte lipstick lovers swore by.

So, what's a brand to do when one of their products becomes iconic?

Expand the range, of course! And thus, a new lip balm was born:

The new Lip Glowy Balm ($15, sephora.com) is here, people, and it's on a mission to soothe and smooth lips in four fantastic flavors. There's the brand's OG berry, of course, as well as Peach, Pear, and Grapefruit. At the moment, Sephora only carries the Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry and Vanilla, and customers have begged them to sell the brand's other two flavors, Apple Lime and Grapefruit, available on the Laneige site. I'm so glad the new Lip Glowy Balm debuted with four flavors already on the Sephora site, and at $15 apiece, I'll probably buy them all.

So, what makes this balm different from the beloved mask?

The main difference is the convenience of the tube-style packaging. I had many a friend carrying the chunky jar of Lip Sleeping Mask in their purse, but no more. This little baby is small enough to fit in your back pocket, and the built-in applicator is so much more convenient than the (still super cute) wand when it comes to on-the-go travel. Formula-wise, it's also a lot thinner than the original super-thick formula, so you won't feel like you're wearing a mask while you go about your day.

It's still super nourishing, though, with murumuru and shea butters to hydrate dry or cracked lips:

Let's talk about all the ways I'm going to wear this product. On its own for a subtle tint and supple look; beneath a particularly drying matte liquid lipstick to prep my pout; even overtop said matte liquid lipstick, to add a little glossy sheen, because why not? I see myself stocking up on a few of these babies for the summer, and assuming I like them as much as I love my Lip Sleeping Mask, it's safe to say I've found my new go-to lip balm for life.