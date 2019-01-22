With Valentine's Day practically around the corner, I've been doing some serious digging as to the cutest, most size-inclusive lingerie options on the market, and for a while there, it was slim pickings. Fortunately, the new Cosabella x ELOQUII collection is about to change all that, as the Italian lingerie brand is teaming up with the popular plus-rize retailer to fill a serious hole in the market. And BTW, they're filling it with some of the most beautiful, sexy pieces I've ever seen, so get excited.

Over the years, ELOQUII has been hailed for not just its inclusive size range, but the fact that their pieces are cut specifically to cater to bodies sizes 14 and up. It's not enough to make a piece bigger — ELOQUII's apparel is made with a much more precise measuring system in mind to flatter a full figure, and this attention to detail has made them a trusted brand for many as a result. And while they do carry their own lingerie, Cosabella is a brand revered for its Italian artistry and high-quality fabrics. Still, while they were recently hailed by Teen Vogue as one of the top size-inclusive lingerie brands, their plus-size options, while gorgeous, are fairly limited, mostly bralettes and lacy thongs. Together, the two companies feel like a match made in heaven, destined to create the most stylish plus-size lingerie on the market. And guess what? They totally did.

Behold, the Cosabella x ELOQUII Collection, worn in all its sexy, curvy glory:

Courtesy of Cosabella x ELOQUII

These campaign shots have me absolutely pumped — and the only thing more exciting than the designs is the sizing. The entire 16-piece collection is available from XL-5X, and the prices will be between $39.95 and $149.95, which is super reasonable in the world of luxe lingerie.

I mean, can we talk about these one-piece moments?

Courtesy of Cosabella x ELOQUII

The Ferrara Teddy ($150, eloquii.com) comes in the most gorgeous hot pink I've ever seen, and it's available in lime green as well. Meanwhile, the Sweet Dreams Romper ($110, eloquii.com) looks like exactly the kind of comfy-but-cute set I'd pick for a night of Netflix and chilling.

And these fire black-and-white looks?

Courtesy of Cosabella x ELOQUII

I've never seen anything like the Ferrara Sleep Jumpsuit ($150, eloquii.com), and I only wish sleepwear so cute had existed back in when I had to walk down a crowded dorm hallway to use the shared girls' bathroom in my less-than-stylish PJs. The Ferrara Sleep Cami ($70, eloquii.com) and Ferrara Sleep Boxers ($60, eloquii.com) are also fab picks, especially when paired with the Ferrara Sleep Kimono ($110, eloquii.com).

What about the matching bralettes and panties? Too good to be true:

Courtesy of Cosabella x ELOQUII

These colors, you guys. I can't handle it. The lime green Ferrara Soft Bustier ($125, eloquii.com) paired with the Ferrara Hotpant ($40, eloquii.com) is the ultimate showing-off-your-tan kinda set, and the wine-hued Sugar Bralette ($80, eloquii.com) and Sugar Hotpant ($40, eloquii.com) serve majorly sexy vibes when paired with the matching Sugar Garter Belt ($50, eloquii.com)

If you need these pieces ASAP, you can shop the entire collection now exclusively on the ELOQUII and Cosabella websites, as well as in select ELOQUII stores. The line is limited edition, but I'm almost positive that the response will be so major, we'll be seeing these two team up again very soon. After all, the more gorgeous, size-inclusive lingerie, the better!