There are two types of sarcastic folk: those who can't help but hysterically word vomit what's going through their mind, and the subtle back-handed compliment givers who secretly enjoy getting a rise out of you. Think you're one of them? Well, these are the most sarcastic zodiac signs, and they're pretty hilarious, too: Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

I'm sure there are moments when the last thing you want to deal with is unnecessary sarcasm, especially when you're trying to have a serious conversation with someone. Nevertheless, if you have personal planets (sun, moon, Mercury, or ascendant) in any of the previously mentioned zodiac signs, you know what time it is.

Notice how three of the signs (Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius) are "fixed." The fixed signs are brutally honest and set in their ways; hence, their innate sarcasm and clever comebacks. Although, beyond their notoriously dry humor, the fixed signs can't help but be ruthlessly stubborn, too. This is why they always have some sort of rebuttal whenever they're being challenged in a conversation. Don't believe me? Try to be snarky with one of these signs, or a Gemini, and see what happens.

Here's why Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Aquarius are the most sarcastic signs in the zodiac:

Taurus: They're Brutally Honest

Say what, Taurus? It's no holds barred with this fixed earth sign. What you see is what you get. Period. Given their straight-to-the-point earthy goodness, those born under the sign of the bull are guilty of having absolutely no filter whatsoever. So much so, it could be hard to tell whether they're being sarcastic or just brutally honest. One thing's for sure, though: They have no problem telling you what you don't want to hear, which is also why their sarcastic comments can easily bleed through their day-to-day conversations.

Gemini: They're Hysterically Witty

I know what you are but what am I, Gemini? This mutable air sign is curious AF and adorably mischievous, but that doesn't mean they won't pull the rug from beneath you with their brilliant wit and gift of gab. Geminis always have something to say, and they're not afraid to tell it like it is. It doesn't matter whether they're being playful or devious. Their clever ruling planet, Mercury, will forever possess their social life; hence, their occasionally shady ways and trickster personality.

Scorpio: They Have A Dark Sense Of Humor

You just had to take it there, Scorpio. This fixed water sign is no joke, especially if they're in the midst of a heated debate. If they feel remotely threatened, rest assured, their poisonous stinger will be fully erect in no time. They are creatures of the underworld, you know. Those born under this Pluto-ruled sign could easily be that sarcastic Debbie Downer friend that says their piece, and everyone dies laughing. Needless to say, they have no problem telling you the worst case scenario.

Aquarius: They Love Playing Devil's Advocate

It's not all flower crowns with you, Aquarius. This fixed air sign lives and breathes hardcore sarcasm. Aside from the fact they're the zodiac's favorite know-it-all, those born under the sign of Aquarius secretly enjoy poking and getting a rise out of others. Even if they know someone's right, they'll go against them just for fun. It also doesn't help that they speak fluent sarcasm, because it's something they can do all day long, without a care in the world.