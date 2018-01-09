The Morning Ritual You Need To Try In 2018, According To Your Zodiac Sign

It can be difficult to make a new year's resolution truly stick, but an easy way to make it happen is to choose something relatively simple that means a lot to you. Cultivating a morning ritual, for example, is a super simple way to set a positive tone for the days to come in 2018. So much of your productivity and daily success depends on what you do first thing in the morning, and turning to astrology to give you insight into the morning ritual you need to try in 2018 will help center you, energize your body and mind, and it may even... turn you into a morning person? No promises, fam. No promises.

You might be thinking that morning rituals are nice in theory, but TBH, you're way too tired and cranky when your alarm goes off to actually stick to a soothing a.m. routine, no matter how amazing it makes you feel. However, the fact that Jupiter is in Scorpio this year means that each and everyone of us has been awarded a clean slate for 2018. There's no better time than now to seize the opportunity to be your best and most productive self.

If you're wondering how to get started with your 2018 morning ritual, your zodiac sign is here, as always, to guide you in the right direction. Here's how you can make the most of your mornings in 2018, according to your zodiac sign.

Aquarius Can Tackle The Day After A Few Minutes Of Meditation Giphy Aquarius gals are extremely quiet and deeply intuitive, which is why a few minutes of meditation each morning will have such a significant impact on the rest of their day. Try downloading a meditation app to hold you accountable for your morning mindfulness, and then simply sit back and watch as you become more and more in control of your innermost emotions as the year progresses.

Pisces Can Benefit From A Short, Playful Yoga Flow Giphy Pisces peeps are artistic as hell, and their creative juices are especially powerful first thing in the morning. Roll out your mat, and awaken your body with a few unique shapes and muscle-soothing movements. There's no need to plan any specific flow; just let your body express itself in whichever way feels best that day.

Aries Will Be All About That Warm Lemon Water Giphy If you're an Aries, you know better than anyone that you can get a bit aggressive and fiery sometimes. In the a.m., chill out for a couple minutes with a large, warm mug of lemon-infused water to start your day with a calm, soothing energy. A single glass of lemon water each morning can help boost your immune system, detoxify your body, rev up your digestion for the day, and it can even give your skin a goddess-like glow.

Taurus, Break Out The Dry Brush Before Your Shower Giphy Taurus, some of your biggest strengths are your patience and persistence, which is exactly what you need to be able to tolerate the sometimes uncomfortable, but highly beneficial self-care technique of dry brushing. It might take some time to see any noticeable effects, but if you keep at it, you'll be sure to reap all the detoxifying and rejuvenating benefits of dry brushing.

Gemini, Tune In With Your Body And Change Things Up Day-To-Day Giphy Geminis are all about changing things up, and rather than stick to the same routine every morning in 2018, lean into that spontaneous nature of yours and do something different every day when you wake up. Depending on how you feel when you roll out of bed, you might whip out your yoga mat for a quick flow, or maybe you'll meditate a bit. Pick a ritual, any ritual!

Cancers Should Set Some Time Aside To Write It All Out Giphy Cancers benefit most from reflection and introspection, so their morning ritual definitely needs to include a little bit of journaling to help them get in touch with their inner selves and start the day on the right foot. Start filling a journal with your sunrise thoughts, even if it's just a line or two before you start your day. You'll love looking back and reminiscing on all the feels in the years to come, that's for sure.

Leo, Don't Check Your Phone Until You're Ready To Start The Day Giphy Leos tend to be a bit self-centered at times, and you might find yourself hopping right on Instagram to see how many likes your latest selfie raked in, before you even get the chance to roll out of bed. The best morning ritual for you, dear Leo, would be to save the social media scrolling until after you've gotten ready and started your day. You'll be astonished by what a huge difference unplugging for a few minutes can actually make on your morning mood.

Virgo, Wake Up With A Little Bit Of Oil Pulling Giphy Oil pulling isn't exactly the most pleasant self-care ritual, but a logical, analytical Virgo will see right through the awkwardness of swishing oil around in your mouth, and understand the many benefits you can reap from this routine. So, Virgo, put on your favorite podcast, and take some time for a little oil pulling in the bathroom before you brush your teeth. Allow your body to soak in all of those feel-good, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting benefits.

Libra, Wake Up Your Skin With A Little Apple Cider Vinegar Giphy If you're a laid-back Libra, you're probably out here just washing your face and running out the door each morning. Slow down for a moment, and add something simple, yet nourishing, to your skincare routine, like a splash of apple cider vinegar. There's no need to waste your money on aggressively overpriced toners this year, fam. Apple cider vinegar will have you covered every single morning.

Scorpio, Get Yourself Some Palo Santo ASAP, Girl Giphy Scorpios are passionate, stubborn, and super type A. TBH, your stress levels are probably through the roof the minute you hop out of bed in the morning. Take a seat, my fiery friend, and light a stick of cleansing palo santo as you breathe deeply, reminding yourself to take it slow and be gentle with yourself each morning.

Sagittarius Will Love Sipping On Some Soothing, Hot Tea Giphy Something as simple as making yourself a warm and soothing cup of tea in the a.m. will be just what you need to nurture your huge heart in 2018, Sagittarius. There's no need for anything elaborate to start your day; just adding some grounding, herbal goodness to each of your mornings will set a natural and fluid tone for the rest of your day.