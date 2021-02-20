Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's little bundle of joy came into the world on Feb. 9, and fans got the first look at her baby on Saturday, Feb. 20. The princess posted two photos of her newborn's face and also revealed her baby’s name. If that wasn’t enough, the royal's Instagram Stories explained the meaning behind the name of Princess Eugenie’s son, and it’s too sweet.

After Buckingham Palace announced the birth of Princess Eugenie’s son on Feb. 9, fans patiently awaited photos of the baby's face. After the birth, Princess Eugenie shared the first photo of her baby, but it was only of his small hand. After about 10 days of waiting, the royal finally showed the world her son's face on Instagram. The pictures feature the newborn in his mother’s arms, swaddled in a blue blanket. The princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, look overjoyed in the photos, and the caption expressed their happiness.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,” wrote Princess Eugenie. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you," she continued. She concluded the post by thanking her midwife, who took the photos.

She reposted the baby photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

That means the name honors Princess Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip, as well as Prince Albert, whose middle name was Augustus. The latter is the baby's great-great-great-great-great-grandfather (phew). Hawke, however, comes from the Brooksbank side, August's other great x5 granddad.

The royal baby is Queen Elizabeth's ninth great-grandchild.

Princess Eugenie announced her first pregnancy back in September 2020 with a sweet Instagram post. The post featured her holding a pair of cute baby bear slippers, which she captioned, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." and a baby emoji.

Of course, Buckingham Palace also announced the pregnancy. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," said the statement.

It appears the couple is already adjusting to their new family life with baby August, as the proud parents are sharing their joy with fans, along with deets about the baby before he hits the one-month mark.