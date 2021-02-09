The First Photo Of Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank's Baby Is So, So Cute

Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The royal couple welcomed a healthy baby boy on Feb. 9, and they haven't been shy about sharing the news with the world. The first photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby arrived just hours after she gave birth.

According to Buckingham Palace, the infant was born in London. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

The infant's arrival marks the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. The royal baby was born weighing 8 lbs., 1. oz, and Eugenie just couldn't help but share her excitement with the world. While royals tend to be remarkably private about their family lives, she took to Instagram with a photo featuring her baby boy. The black and white pic showed Eugenie and her husband holding their son's hand, and it was sweet as could be. The Princess captioned her celabratory post with three blue hearts.

You can see Eugenie's first photo of her son below.

Everyone in the royal family was over the moon about the big news.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the palace statement continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Royal fans were also beyond happy for Eugenie and her husband.

"Congratulations Princess Eugenie & Jack! Welcome to the world little one. Thank you for sharing you wonderful news," one fan tweeted.

"Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack! God bless their son! Much Love and Light!" another tweeted.

It's a joyous day for the royal family as they welcome a new member, and with the adorable photo from Eugenie, fans have been blessed as well.