The new moon tends to be thought of as the most hopeful phase of the lunar cycle. That's because the new moon is an opportunity to shed your skin and embrace the prospect of something "new." What could be more hopeful than beginning a new journey? However, the prospect of starting over can often feel overwhelming and daunting. There may be so many things that you're holding onto, such as guilt, resentment, and bad habits that you're not ready to let go of. Even though the May 2021 new moon will be the worst for these zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — that doesn't mean the journey will be as difficult as the place you started from.

This particular new moon will encourage you to forge something from the ground up. After all, it takes place in practical, steady, and cautious Taurus, a zodiac sign that would rather take a more measured approach and take their time before making a commitment. Taurus is an earth sign, which is concerned with the material and physical realm. That makes this new moon the perfect time to work on forging a more sturdy and reliable foundation for yourself. Focus on building something with your bare hands.

Taking place on May 11 at 2:59 p.m. ET, this new moon may take you to some dark and uncomfortable places. After all, it will form a trine with Pluto, god of the underworld. However, it's often in the underworld where you became a hell of a lot stronger. It was through strife that you formed callus and a confidence in your ability to overcome the odds. Even though this new moon may take you deep, you'll rise up feeling more powerful than ever. Here's what air signs can expect:

Gemini: You're Letting Go Of So Much Heavy And Stressful Energy

This new moon will push you to go inward. Taking place in your 12th house of spirituality, this new moon will put you more in touch with your subconscious self rather than your outward self. You may come to find that you're carrying a lot of energy that is not serving you. This energy may be filled with negativity, guilt, pain — all of the above — but it isn't a part of you. It's simply living rent-free within you. Work on letting go of this dark energy and replenishing your spirit. The process of healing is just beginning.

Libra: You May Be Settling Emotional And Financial Debts

All of your attachments are coming forward during this new moon. You may be realizing that your energetic, emotional, and financial ties are weighing you down. However, it's sometimes easier to continue tending with the devil you know rather than leaving yourself open to something that might be worse — but that's just fear talking. This new moon takes place in your eighth house of transformation, and in order to rise from the ashes like a phoenix, you must first allow something you've been holding onto to come to an end. Have faith in what could you be once you've set yourself free.

Aquarius: You're Exploring Your Heart And Reviewing Its Needs

In life, you may feel like you need to ignore your heart in order to get the job done. However, connecting with your heart will infuse your life with so much more meaning. Because this new moon takes place in your fourth house of home and family, it's encouraging you to sort through whatever may be preventing you from feeling truly connected to your roots. Maybe it's time to redesign your living space to suit you. Perhaps it's time to work through issues stemming from childhood. Whatever you do, let your heart do the talking.