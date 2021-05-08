There's no better time to start something than on the new moon. After all, this is the beginning of the lunar cycle, when the moon is at its most fertile and foundational state of being. During this time, the moon is ready to help you let go of all the baggage from your past that you've been carrying, encouraging you to plant the seeds of something new. The experience can often be rejuvenating and even motivating as it leaves you with the hope that things can (and will) get better. For the zodiac signs who will have the best May 2021 new moon — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — the sky is truly the limit.

The upcoming new moon takes place on May 11 at 2:59 p.m. ET in grounded, practical, and patient Taurus. This earth sign is all about taking time to think critically before taking action, measuring all the angles and all the pros and cons of each option available. However, when Taurus eventually decides to commit to something, there's no going back. Taurus is nothing if not persistent when it comes to their promises. This zodiac sign is also intrinsically connected to the managing of your disposable and your desire to make purchases. That makes this new moon the perfect time to set financial goals, whether that means becoming better at saving your money or becoming better at spending it.

However, Taurus is not just a sign that spends its days counting pennies and shopping relentlessly. This zodiac sign is also incredibly romantic, artistic, and sensual. After all, Taurus is ruled by Venus, making this new moon the perfect time to do something that leaves you feeling connected to your five senses and passionate about the beauty that surrounds you. Here's why earth signs will love this experience:

seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Moment/Getty Images

Taurus: Your Life Is Entering A New Chapter Of Awesomeness

This new moon is all about you, Taurus. Landing right in your first house of the self, this new moon is encouraging you to let go of everything that's holding you back from being your best self. Don't expect growth to happen overnight, but expect to find a more confident understanding of your identity and your potential. If you set goals now, you have so much cosmic energy supporting you throughout the process. In fact, this new moon could encourage you to grow in so many beautiful ways.

Virgo: You're Breaking Out Of Your Cage And Flying Away

Prepare for roads to open for you, Virgo. This new moon is unblocking the mental pathways that are preventing you from seeing the full picture. Landing in your ninth house of expansion and adventure, this new moon will encourage you to consider all of the opportunities that sit before you. Perhaps you've been adopting a perspective of scarcity and limitations. Maybe you've been feeling more close-minded than usual. However, this new moon will show you that so much abundance awaits you. Even uncomfortable learning opportunities are to be embraced with open arms.

Capricorn: You're Tapping Into What Truly Makes You Happy

Life is short, Capricorn. It's way too short to spend it doing something you don't really enjoy. That's where this new moon comes in handy. Blasting through your fifth house of fun and pleasure, this new moon is unleashing your desire to feel passionate about life and all its many splendors. Think back to the hobbies, creative outlets, and all the simple things that bring you joy. Allow this new moon to help you place a greater emphasis on simply doing whatever it is that makes you happy. There are no excuses.