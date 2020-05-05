If you're a follower of astrology, then you know all about how a full moon is so much more than something beautiful to look at. They're a powerful moment of spiritual culmination that leaves you breathless. They also leave you feeling different than you did before, as though something inside you has shifted or reached a point of no return. Considering all that a full moon is capable of, it only makes sense why this lunar phenomenon tends to inspire feelings of dread. But the fact that these zodiac signs will have the best May 2020 full moon just goes to show there's nothing to worry about. In fact, you might as well look forward it, because the Super Flower Moon (the last of 2020) takes place on May 7 at 6:45 a.m. ET. Mark your calendars, my fellow astro-enthusiasts.

However, this upcoming Super Flower Moon full moon isn't just any old full moon. This is the full moon in Scorpio I'm talking about, and everyone knows Scorpio is one of the most dramatic, passionate, and psychic signs in all the zodiac. Think of Scorpio as a miner digging deep within the crevices of your soul for gold. Scorpio fears very little and is always willing to search among the shadows of life, where most are too afraid to venture. This is how Scorpio gets its reputation for being a zodiac sign of transformation; it doesn't shy away from the darkness that is necessary to face in order for a transformation to take place. The butterfly once waited patiently within the confines of its cocoon before it could finally spread its wings and fly. The full moon in Scorpio understands this.

If you were born with your sun or ascendent in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, you just might have a beautiful transformation of your own. Here's everything you need to know:

Cancer: You're Falling In Love With Something Beautiful And New

This full moon will awaken the passion within you, Cancer. Prepare to feel inspired, as though the butterflies in your stomach won't stop fluttering. You're understanding what the depths of your joy look like and the only wrong thing you could do would be denying what brings you pleasure in this life. Your desire to create may even be encouraging you to tap into your inner artist, so don't suppress your creative instincts. All you want to do is make this life more livable, so reach out and interact with all the magic that's available to you.

Scorpio: You're Feeling More Confident Than You Have In So Long

You're unraveling the deeper layers of yourself, so allow this full moon to bring you closer to the person you truly are. This is your full moon, Scorpio, and it's pulling you towards the person you are meant to become. It's time to free yourself from perspectives and identities that no longer fit. You're constantly expanding and growing, so give yourself the freedom to leave your shell behind and discover new things. It's scary to embrace new sides of yourself, but you must hang on to your courage anyway. This is about you. It's your time to shine.

Pisces: You're Open To Everything The Universe Has To Offer

The same old things just aren't going to cut it anymore, Pisces. You're sick of routine, tired of stress, and ready for an adventure you most certainly deserve. I know your desire to explore the great beyond is being suppressed by quarantine, but there are so many ways to expand your cultural horizons. Open your mind to learning new things, take a chance on friendships that inspire you, and allow yourself to form new opinions about things you thought you once knew everything about. The world is opening up for you in a beautiful, refreshing way. Give it another chance.