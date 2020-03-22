You might think astrology is nothing more than light-hearted memes and cosmic entertainment, but the truth is, astrology can get pretty deep. In fact, astrology often deals with the heavier and more complicated aspects of life. Fortunately, there's so much to be gained from understanding the darker shades of the zodiac. So when I say the March 2020 new moon will be the worst for these three zodiac signs, it's not as bad as it sounds.

If you were born under the influence of an earth sign, this upcoming new moon touches upon aspects of life that are sensitive and touchy by nature. However, that doesn't mean it has to be a negative experience. In fact, it can be incredibly rejuvenating and insightful if you're willing to open your mind to all possibilities. Considering how the new moon is the point in the lunar cycle when you're encouraged to forgive yourself for your past transgressions and start over, this lunation is already brimming with hope.

For one thing, this new moon forms a trine to grounded and committed Saturn, providing you with some emotional stability as you make your way forward. It also attracts so much love and healing into your life as Venus — planet of romance and affection — forms trines with emotional Pluto, adventurous Jupiter, and energized Mars, as well as a sextile with fanciful Neptune. Let's not forget this new moon also takes in Aries, the most passionate, competitive, and motivated sign of them all.

Sending its magic through the sky on March 24 at 4:28 am ET, it is Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn who may feel the most challenged by the upcoming new moon.

Taurus: You're Setting Aside Your Ego For Your Spiritual Purpose

Silence the white noise, turn off your phone, close your eyes, and listen to your heart beat. Now's the time to remember who you are when you are without all the meaningless external things that take up so much of your attention. You're getting back in touch with your spirituality and allowing your intuition to do the talking. It's not easy feeling so sensitive and disconnected from the outer world, but you deserve a moment in which you can embrace the inner workings of your heart.

Virgo: You're On The Verge Of Beginning A Major Transformation

Sometimes things need to get even worse before they can get better. Even if you feel more behind than you've ever been, know that this period of uncertainty may be necessary in order for you to gain the strength that you need. In order for you to reach your goals and better yourself, there are things that must be sacrificed before you can get there. Even though you may have difficulty letting go, know that you are exchanging your past for an even more promising future. You have what it takes. Believe in yourself.

Capricorn: You're Forging A New Home For Yourself

You're facing the issues that lie nearest and dearest to your heart. These are the problems that not everyone sees; the problems that you can only run from for so long. If you don't feel as though you have your own safe space in this universe, now's the time to start building a home that you can call your own. Now's the time to sort though familial conflicts and heal your roots. While you don't get to choose your family and you don't get to choose where you're from, you do have a say in where you belong today. Choose wisely.