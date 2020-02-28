There are major shifts happening in March. Everything from the spring equinox to Saturn's big debut in Aquarius means business. Unfortunately, March 2020 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. Although, I wouldn't worry too much, considering all 12 zodiac signs are bound to feel some type of way.

For instance, on March 4, Mercury Rx will re-enter Aquarius for a second time amidst Venus' shift into sensual Taurus, which just so happens to be her sign of rulership. Luckily, Venus is in a much better mood when in Taurus.

On March 9, hours before Mercury stations direct in Aquarius, there will be a full moon in meticulous Virgo, followed by Mercury's second round through dreamy Pisces on March 16. Remember, these heavenly bodies have their own distinct personalities, so pay attention. Besides, why would the messenger planet transit through Pisces for a second time? Everything happens for a reason, even in astrology.

After the spring equinox on March 19, Lord of Karma Saturn will make its debut entrance in Aquarius on March 21. Interesting way to start the season, eh? Mars will join Saturn after the new moon on March 24.

Sure, every sign will be affected in March, but here's what's in store for Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius this month:

Shutterstock

Leo: You're Dealing With Relationship Drama

Hang in there, Leo. With the sun activating your intimate eighth house of sex, transformation, investments, and joint ventures, you're totally focused on making things right. Although, make sure you reflect on what you're getting versus what you're giving — and vice versa. This area of the chart has everything to do with the energy you invest into things, and what's fair is fair.

To top it off, Mercury will be doing the cha-cha through this area of your chart and your committed seventh house of partnerships, which means there are a few conversations that need to be had during this time, so don't disregard them once they start to resurface. Saturn's going to activate your seventh house of marriage and partnerships later in the month, which will give you a prelude of what's to come. Stay strong.

Scorpio: You're Re-Evaluating Your Love Life

What does love mean to you, Scorpio? What are you passionate about? Not trying to get personal, but what turns you on? These are the things you'll be reflecting on this month, especially with both the sun and Neptune — Pisces' planetary ruler — igniting your expressive fifth house of art, romance, creativity, and inspiration. Wanting to be acknowledged doesn't make you needy; it simply means you have a pulse.

Mercury will play hopscotch through this area of your chart and your domestic fourth house of home and family, so themes revolving around your emotional foundation and inner child will be quite prominent during this time. Also, Saturn will be sliding into your home sector later in the month, which will shed light on what needs restructuring.

Aquarius: You're Making Too Many Sacrifices

This could go either which way, Aquarius. You might be doing too much or simply not enough and, well... this month will shed light on these areas of your life. How have you been sacrificing your sense of security and comfort? Acknowledging and honoring your self-worth is a theme this month, but more importantly, it's a time to nurture yourself the same way you've been nurturing and tending to everything else. Nurturing something or someone isn't always an emotional process. This could be as simple as giving too much thought or putting too much energy into something you're no longer passionate about.

Saturn enters your sign later on in the month, which can only mean one thing: It's time to grow up.