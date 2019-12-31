The fact that a brand-new decade is kicking off is truly mind-boggling, to say the least. But there's only one thing in life that's constant — and that's time. When looking at the upcoming astrology, 2020 will be the worst year for these three zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

For starters, there will be six eclipses taking place in 2020, as opposed to the four you would generally experience annually, which will cause a bit of chaos. Also, every planet that can retrograde will this year. Yes, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto will retrograde in 2020, so fasten your seatbelts. You already know what happens when Mercury stations retrograde, but Mars Rx will likely have you reflecting on your actions and desires; Venus Rx will be a time for re-evaluating and reassessing your relationships, money-making abilities, and values in general. The reason I mentioned Mars and Venus Rx, in particular, is precisely due to the fact that neither of these heavenly bodies retrograde as often as the others. Of the 12 zodiac signs, Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Taurus, and Libra will be affected most by these transits, some in more negative ways than others.

With that being said, here's what 2020 has in store for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius:

Gemini: You Could Feel Loads Of Pressure This Year

It's going to be OK, Gemini. I'm not saying it's going to be a bad year, but it could be somewhat challenging for you. The North Node — which is the arrow of your universal compass — will shift into your sign this year, which will challenge you to level up in more ways than one. Some of you could be in the process of relocating, while others make things extra official with a partner. Whatever the case may be, this is the year where you will be given the opportunity to grow and expand mentally, physically, and spiritually. Are you ready for it?

On another note, Venus will retrograde through your sign from May to June, which will put a magnifying glass on your relationships and values. Don't look back, Gemini, because you've come way too far.

Libra: You're Doing A Lot Of Self-Reflection

Do they love you or do they love you not, Libra? Truth is, you're the only one who needs to love you, but I have a feeling you already know that. Besides, with your luscious planetary ruler, Venus, stationing retrograde this year, you'll be given the opportunity to review, reflect, and re-evaluate your relationships and value system.

In addition to that, the upcoming eclipses — via the Gemini-Sagittarius axis — will bring new beginnings to your style of communicating and general philosophies during this time. What needs to be reworked in your professional life? Are things getting better for you in the home front? Sort out your priorities and you will be a happy camper.

Aquarius: You're On A Whole New Level

It's time to grow up, Aquarius. I'm not trying to come off sarcastically or condescending; I am simply giving you a glimpse at the year ahead. Last year was a time for letting go and purging the toxic energies holding you back from your truth. However, now it's time for you to focus on individuality and sense of self. Who are you and what do you want your legacy to be about? Your soul purpose is already written in the stars, and once Saturn enters your sign in December — where it will remain until 2023 — you'll be instantly greeted with a reality check so to speak. The good news about this is, Saturn is your traditional ruler, so it works well whilst traveling through your sign. Do what you gotta do and you got this.