If you've been picking yourself apart lately and letting your insecurities get the best of you, you'll be glad to know that on Mar. 17, the March 2018 new moon in Pisces will replenish your spirit and make everything feel a lot easier. Make no mistake: We're in tough astrological times. With Jupiter just moving into retrograde last week, it's completely normal to feel unsure of yourself right now.

All of your strengths that you normally rely on might not feel so easily accessed, forcing you to utilize other aspects of your character that you may have been ignoring. It's during this time that you take a long look in the mirror. You may be asking yourself: Is this truly how I want to live my life? Am I being fair to myself? Am I being fair to others? All this introspection can cause even the most confident person to feel down on themselves, so if you've been analyzing every negative aspect of your past to the point that you want to cry, you're not alone. This new moon is also in conjunction with Chiron, the wounded healer, making our past trauma all the more vivid.

On the bright side, the pain is only temporary and the upcoming new moon in Pisces will give you every reason to love yourself. This sensitive water sign is the last in line in the zodiac calendar and therefore, the wisest. The energy will help you accept where you're at in life, forgive yourself for your mistakes, and push you to take a step in the right direction.

Reflect On Where You've Come From

You've come a long way and this new moon in Pisces will help you recognize that. Instead of scrutinizing every misstep you've taken, you'll feel like looking back on your journey and patting yourself on the back. It was by no means easy to get where you are and the hard times have only served in making you that much stronger of a human being. Yes, you've been people you are not proud of, but splitting apart the bones of every skeleton in your closet only holds you back from embracing happiness in the present moment.

The new moon in Pisces wants you to stop being so hard on yourself. No one is perfect. In fact, the imperfections are what makes life so meaningful.

Accept Yourself As You Are

It's easy to focus on what we don't have, on what we aren't, on what we haven't achieved yet in life. This new moon in Pisces will highlight all the amazing things you have done, proving that you really are much more impressive than you give yourself credit for.

We live in a society that makes us feel like life is a competition that never ends. This is an illusion that we fall victim to every day, failing to see the beauty that surrounds us right this very second. The new moon in Pisces will show you that if the sun is out, the sky is blue, and there are roses growing along the sidewalk, then there's truly so much to be grateful for.

Everything that you've been through in life has brought you to this moment, right now. There's nothing you can do to about that but appreciate it, since the next moment is not guaranteed. The new moon in Pisces will help you keep this in mind.

Make Plans For Your Future

This new moon in Pisces will make you feel whole, like you are capable of anything just the way you are. This peace of mind makes it the perfect time to zero in on all the goals you'd like to commit to and make a straightforward plan for how you can accomplish them. You'll be content with yourself and this heightened self-esteem will help you realize just how vast your potential is.

Reserve some time alone to meditate, relax in some nature, write in your journal, and let your intuition inform you of your deepest desires. The new moon is when you pick up on important messages from your higher self. Listen carefully.