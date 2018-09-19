Are you dreaming of a getaway? Do you not have enough money set aside for a trip, but you are saved up enough to splurge on a few new makeup products? You're in luck — beauty guru Patrick Starrr's fourth MAC collaboration is here, and the MAC x Patrick Starrr Destination Diva Collection is exactly what you need to create your own little beauty getaway, even if you aren't going anywhere that requires packing more than a makeup bag.

If you're not familiar with this power duo and their previous collabs, YouTuber and makeup artist Patrick Starrr, who currently boasts a cool 4 million subscribers, has teamed up with the iconic MAC Cosmetics to produce a number of collections throughout the year, and he's managed to completely nail it the first three times around. After the success of the original MAC x Patrick Starrr collab during the holidays in 2017, the Floral Realness Collection served us some flowery springtime vibes, while the Diva Feva Collection came in hot for summer. To get us in the mood for fall, the Destination Diva Collection is available now at www.maccosmetics.com, and it's sure to be as coveted as all the releases before it.

This time around, the collection centers around the idea of a luxe hotel getaway, as evidenced by the video sneak peak Starrr posted to his Instagram:

And before I've even really seen the collection, I'm already positive I'll be picking up whatever is giving Starrr the vampy Old Hollywood red lip of my dreams:

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

All in all, the collection consists of two sets, the "Oh No She Beta Don't" Kit and the "Boy About Town" Kit, each of which include one eyeshadow quad and one liquid lipstick.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

"Oh No She Beta Don't" is the more cool-toned of the two kits, and the eyeshadow quad is one of the most unique out of any in Starrr's previous collections, featuring what appears to be a peachy transition shade, a metallic green, and two purple shades, one dark and brownish and the other more shimmery and taupe.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

The accompanying lippie is a Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor ($21, maccosmetics.com), in what looks to be a super-flattering peachy nude, so I'll take 10, please.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

The "Boy About Town" Kit, on the other hand, is a far more warm-toned set, with an eyeshadow quad featuring what looks like a matte brown transition shade, a muted matte magenta, a vampy matte dark purple, and a radiant shimmery copper with gold flecks.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Paired with this quad comes a fiery red Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor, so if we're looking at these kits with back-to-school season in mind, this one is definitely for Friday nights and the Homecoming dance, while the cool-toned set is more daytime, study hall appropriate.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

And while we're fawning over the shades, it's only right to gush about the packaging as well. So often, brands like MAC stick with classic black compacts, but the dark brown and gold combination looks super luxe, and it's definitely serving me "Louis Vuitton suitcase of a celeb jet-setter" realness.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Starrr always takes to his YouTube channel when a collection launches to create a look with the products and show off swatches, and this collection was no different. Peep his stunning creation below and LMK when you're finished and ready to recreate this beat together.