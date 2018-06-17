You've probably learned by now that Beyoncé & JAY-Z surprised fans and the music world with the release of their joint album on Saturday, June 16. Their new album is called Everything Is Love, and it features nine new collaborative tracks from the superstar couple. While the album release took people by surprise, it comes as no shock that couple sings about their children on this new album. The lyrics about Blue Ivy on Everything Is Love are so sweet, and I am very much here for this Carter family lovefest.

Once you get over the shock of learning there is a brand-new Bey and JAY album that you have to listen to as soon as possible, you'll have the time to really get into the lyrics. One song that you'll definitely want to check out for its sweet lyrics about Blue Ivy Carter is "Lovehappy." "Lovehappy" is the last song on the album, and it opens with Beyoncé and JAY-Z singing together, per Genius. All three of the couple's children (Blue, Rumi, and Sir) get a shoutout in the opening of the song, as it goes:

Happily in love, haters please forgive me / I let my wife write the will, I pray my children outlive me / I give my daughter my custom dresses, so she gon' be litty / Vintage pieces by the time she hit the city, yeah-ah / Vintage frames, I see nobody f*ck*n' wit' him / Pretty thug, out the third ward, hit me / Sir asked it, like his dad's sh*t is trippy / Twinning, Blue and Rumi, me and Solo are winning!

In addition to the lyrics being sweet AF, they also confirm that Blue is, in fact, as cool as you imagined she might be. I mean, she's got the "custom dresses, so she gon' be litty," and honestly, I'd say that "litty" is a very accurate word describe the quintessential cool vibe that Blue is always giving off.

According to the "Lovehappy" lyrics that say "twinning, Blue and Rumi..." it seems like Blue might be passing down her cool-kid vibe to her younger sister, Rumi. Oh, and if you need an example of how Blue is always playing it cool, look no further than when the six year old stole the show at the 2018 Grammys with a totally hilarious moment when she apparently shushed her superstar parents in the middle of the show.

With a mom like Queen Bey, it's no surprise that Blue seems so self-assured.

Beyoncé shared a little glimpse into what life is like with Blue in the new song "Boss" on the Everything Is Love album. The third verse mentions 'Yoncé's mom-duties when it goes:

My great-great-grandchildren already rich / That's a lot of brown chi'r'en on your Forbes list / Probably looking around my compound on my fortress, boss / I be ridin' around with my seat reclining / Droppin' my daughter off at school every morning / We slammin' car doors, I be true balling on these bum wh*res / You ain't talking about nothing, I ain't got no time, boss / Chill, tell them pets they gotta relax (you tried it!) / Toes in the sand, momma gettin' fat stacks

Yeah, when Blue shares mother-daughter moments with Bey that include "ridin' around with my seat reclining" and "slammin' car doors," you know that she's gotta be one fierce kid.

Speaking of fierce, Blue even gave a little cameo at the end of the "Boss" track when she gave a literal shoutout to her younger twin siblings. Blue expertly said on the track, "Shoutout to Rumi and Sir, love Blue."

When it comes to Bey and JAY talking about their kids on the album, "Lovehappy" is definitely the best song to do it. It's no secret that JAY-Z and Beyoncé have gone through some tough times (remember that baseball bat from the Lemonade visual album?), but Everything Is Love seems like the happy resolution to the rocky times of the past.

At the end of "Lovehappy" Beyoncé sings the outro and says, "We came, and we saw, and we conquered it all / We came, and we conquered, now we're happy in love." Of course, no one knows exactly how Bey and JAY worked things out, but it sounds like they now have nothing but love for each other. Plus, with the sweet lyrics about Blue, Rumi, and Sir, the Carters have definitely established themselves as #familygoals.