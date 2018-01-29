This Video Of Blue Ivy Shushing Beyonce At The Grammys Will Make You Love Her Even More

Beyoncé finally arrived at the Grammys, and she brought Blue Ivy Carter with her. At one point in the night, however, Blue Ivy basically told her mom to quiet down. And if she weren't the daughter of Beyoncé, I would be screaming, "HOW DARE YOU?!" at this very moment. But it's Blue, so we cool. The video of Blue Ivy shushing Beyoncé at the Grammys is already a GIF, a meme, and an urban legend all in one because of course. Some fans think Beyoncé is going to perform the Tina Turner tribute, leaving Blue Ivy and JAY-Z in the audience to watch her slay the game. We haven't reached that point of the night, though, so time will tell if Bey will bless us with her presence on the stage.

Blue Ivy Carter was sitting between dear old mom and dad when she thought mom was being a little too loud. She turned to Beyoncé and literally shushed her and gestured for her to quiet down with her hands, and like I said before, only Blue could get away with this!! I guess she was just really focused on whatever performance was going down.

Blue Ivy Carter. I stan a legend raised by legends.

Fans thought it was the funniest moment of the night by far.

Seeing as this happened while Camila Cabello was speaking, people used it as Blue's official endorsement of Fifth Harmony.

It was truly an iconic moment, and it wasn't even her first iconic Grammys appearance.

Never forget when Blue Ivy Carter made the greatest fashion statement ever at the 2017 Grammys.

She was basically signing autographs.

JAY-Z also just lost Record of the Year to Bruno Mars, and Blue Ivy's reaction to her dad losing was everything. I'm sure it will be a GIF soon, but it was basically the face you make when you're genuinely shocked, confused, baffled, angry, hurt, shook, all that jazz.

Blue wasn't having Bruno Mars winning over her dad.

Blue Ivy be like: "Why am I here then?! I could be at home planning my presidential campaign!"

Beyoncé dedicated her 2017 Grammys speech to her children.

She took the stage to accept the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album (should've been Album of the Year too, but we all know that already). When she got on stage, she greeted Blue who was waving from the audience saying, "Hi baby." She said,

Thank you to the Grammy voters for this incredible honor. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to beautifully capture the profundity of deep Southern culture. I thank God for my family, for my wonderful husband, my beautiful daughter, my fans for bringing me so much happiness and support. We all experience pain and loss and often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history. To confront issues that make us uncomfortable.

She continued,

It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first to their own families as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys -- and see themselves. And have no doubt that they are beautiful, intelligent and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race. And I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes. Thank you again for honoring Lemonade. Have a beautiful night. Thank you for tonight, this was incredible.

God, this woman is everything. And so is Blue Ivy Carter. Can't wait for the day we see Rumi and Sir Carter at their first Grammys with their big sister Blue leading the way. *Sobs uncontrollably*.