Summer is more than halfway over, and in the words of Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye, "Can you believe?" I'm pretty #shook, and nowhere near ready for beach days, breezy sundresses, and road trips with my besties to end for the year. I'm stuck on the idea that this season is going to last, well, forever, and that I need bottles of sunscreen and new bathing suits for my upcoming adventures. When I look at my calendar, though, I'm hit with the realization that I don't have anymore trips in the books. If you're in the same situation, then these last-minute summer getaways for 2019 will give you and your wallet all of the heart eyes.

Let's be honest: As much as you've loved every minute of the plane rides, bungee jumping excursions, and experiencing new things, your budget is hoping you'll take a break from traveling. It's reminding you of the expenses like rent, groceries, and cable you need to pay, and encouraging you to turn down the texts in your group chats saying, "Let's go here." Sometimes, you listen to your spreadsheets and put your paycheck into your savings account. Other times, you might look at your passport and think, "You only live once."

I think finding the balance between your wallet and your wanderlust is key, and that's why I'm giving you the 411 on these getaways. They'll let you take a last-minute trip at a great price.

1. Get A Taste Of Paradise In Hamilton, Bermuda Hamilton Princess & Beach Club The first of these trips is all about getting a taste of paradise. It's about soaking in the sun beams, taking afternoon naps in a hammock, and enjoying an electric nightlife scene. Can I get a drumroll, please? *Cues the drums.* It's a dreamy long weekend spent in Hamilton, Bermuda. Essentially, Hamilton Princess wants to help you take advantage of your summer Fridays at work. The property is hosting a deal where every fourth night is free for guests who stay on a Friday or Saturday night. The package includes breakfast every day. Book it now through March 31, 2020 to experience the gorgeous pool and Instagram-worthy pink walls.

2. Spend A Dreamy Night In West Hollywood, California Next, dive into the saturated sunsets, salty waves, and picture-perfect skylines on the West Coast with a last-minute getaway in West Hollywood, California. Located in Los Angeles, this spot is beyond glamorous with its unlimited amount of restaurants, shopping, and things to do. From now until Sept. 3, you can upgrade your last-minute trip to this destination by staying at a luxury hotel. Nine hotels in the area, including La Peer Hotel and the Mondrian Los Angeles, are offering 20% off select rooms for you and your besties. So, you can go to the well-known clubs and hike to the Hollywood sign, and then treat yourself to a quality night's sleep.

3. Take A Tour Of The Street Art In Mallorca, Spain Urban Adventures For a while now, Mallorca has been on my bucket list. The palm trees, rich culture in Palma, and beaches have been calling my name. Urban Adventures, a travel company that's currently offering 20% off any city tours worldwide, is making me highly consider checking this destination off, and indulging in street art and Spain's tasty food. That's right: From now until Dec. 31, 2019, you and your besties can check out colorful murals at a discounted price. Just be sure to book your tour before July 31, 2019 and use the code "SALE20" at checkout.

4. Escape To The Mountains In Big Bear Lake, California If you're looking to book a last-minute summer getaway, I'd highly recommend escaping into the mountains of Big Bear Lake, California. The bright blue skies and beautiful outdoors that surround Shore Acres Lodge will make you feel totally refreshed, and ready to take on your busy schedule after returning from your vacay. Sign up for all the hiking, biking, and water sports you could ever dream of right now, pack up your car, then go. If you stay for three nights or more, you'll receive 33% off and won't have to worry about your budget while you're making s'mores with your besties. Honestly, can I come, too?