The Kardashians' Reactions To Kim Kardashian's Third Baby Are So, So Cute

The Kardashians are giving us all one wild ride lately. First, fans thought Kylie was going into labor, then we saw Khloé finally announce her pregnancy on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and we were like, SLOW DOWN, fam! But slow down they did not, because we now know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third baby has finally been born! On Monday, Jan. 16, Kim posted the announcement to social media, and the world obviously rejoiced. But the sweetness doesn't stop with just her fans, because the Kardashians' reactions to Kim Kardashian's third baby will give you an overload of happiness.

I mean, just look at how many emojis sister Khloé used on Twitter in regards to the news:

That's sisterly love right there.

Welcome to the world, newest Kardashian-West member!

More to come...