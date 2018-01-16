Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Her Third Baby's Birth & It's So, So Sweet
Holy sh*t and hallelujah. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third, gorgeous baby has finally arrived and the world is rejoicing. Seriously. The sheer manpower that went into documenting this baby is staggering. We've all been waiting and finally, Kim Kardashian broke her silence on baby number three.
Kim Kardashian shared the news on her app on Monday, Jan. 16. She posted the following message for her followers:
Kardashian's journey into motherhood has not been a smooth and easy one. Kim had two difficult pregnancies with her first two kids, North and Saint. Suffering a difficult condition called preeclampsia and placenta accreta, Kardashian made the decision to forgo carrying her third child. With the help of professionals, Kimye landed on the idea of a surrogate.
Kardashian first confirmed she was expecting another child in a video promo for Season 14 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After discussing the option of surrogacy with her sisters, we finally learned that she was moving forward with it.
Still, despite her difficult pregnancies, Kim revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the process of surrogacy was much more challenging for her emotionally than she thought it would be. She explained,
She even acknowledged how much she "hated" being pregnant, and still confessed she would have rather carried the baby herself. She added,
Now that the gorgeous bundle of joy is here, we wonder how she and her family are doing! Kardashian had previously explained that when she was pregnant herself, it helped her and her family (re: North) understand that a big change was coming. With surrogacy, it sounded like she would forget at times that a baby was even on its way! She said,
Well, it certainly looks like it all has come into place.
We are so excited for this growing family.
