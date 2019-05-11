It's pretty safe to say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are total couple goals. They met in the early 2000s, when Kanye was recording a song with singer Brandy (who's also Kim's friend), Kardashian revealed to Teen Vogue in 2017. Kanye didn't even know how to pronounce Kim's name back then, but boy, have they come a long way since; from friends to lovers to parents to spouses — all with their family backing them up. The Kardashian family's quotes about Kim and Kanye’s relationship are actually so supportive and sweet, it's no surprise they've thrived so much as a couple.

Having your family's support can be incredibly beneficial to your relationship, and according to these quotes from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kim and Kanye definitely have that — in the good times and the bad. Like most couples, Kim and Kanye have definitely had their fair share of ups downs, but each time, they've pushed past them, and will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on May 24. While Kimye seemingly have the support of the entire family, Kris Jenner and Khloé had the sweetest things to say about them, along with an adorable anecdote from Kylie Jenner. See for yourself.

Kylie's been rooting for these two since day one. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "When he proposed, everyone ran to the field, and me and Khloé were literally sobbing and crying on the floor. We couldn't even move. We were like, 'Our lives suck!' We're so happy for them!'" — Kylie Jenner said in a radio interview, E! News reported

Kris thinks they're great parents. Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "It's just a really delicious time with those kids...and she's just the best mom in the world, they're really great parents." — Kris Jenner said in an interview on Hello Ross

And remembers every last detail of their special day. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Happy Anniversary to my beautiful @kimkardashian #kanyewest! 4 beautiful years and 3 gorgeous babies later, I’m beyond happy for you and so proud of your precious family. Your wedding was a memory I will never forget. The week in Paris, lunch at Valentino’s castle, your rehearsal dinner at The Palace of Versailles with Lana Del Rey performing and all of us being surprised the night before, to be whisked off to Florence, Italy for the wedding overlooking the city, with Andrea Bocelli singing you down the aisle and @johnlegend performing under the Italian stars. Your beyond GORGEOUS Givenchy gown designed by @riccardotisci17 was breathtaking... all such a beautiful memory for such an amazing beautiful couple and I will cherish it for the rest of my life. I love you so much!! #love#memories#family — Kris Jenner wrote, in an anniversary shoutout to the couple on Instagram

She's also beyond happy for them, of course. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course I can't tell you what he said.... But it was amazing!!!!! I love you #kanyewest !!! So happy you are my son, their brother, North's Daddy and Kim's everything ❤️❤️ — Kris Jenner captioned a photo of Kanye talking to all the Kardashian-Jenner girls before his wedding to Kim

Khloé says they've loved each other for multiple lifetimes. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's your anniversary!!!!! I love you guys!!!! I believe in love at first sight but I will always believe that the people we love we have loved before. I believe you two have loved for life times and will forever more. — Khloé Kardashian wrote on Instagram, to celebrate Kimye's second wedding anniversary