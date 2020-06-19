I always feel nervous before a solar or lunar eclipse. In astrology, this cosmic phenomenon has the power to permanently shape the course of your life. The most intense, unexpected, and hairsplitting things can happen around an eclipse; things that mark a point of no return. Even though the thought can be terrifying, it brings me comfort knowing whatever happens during an eclipse was always meant to happen. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst June 2020 solar eclipse, know it will all make sense in due time.

Electrifying the Nodes of Fate — which represent the energy the universe is striving towards and the energy the universe is moving away from — an eclipse puts you face to face with your ultimate destiny. Whatever feelings crop up during eclipse season and whatever ends up transpiring is symbolic of your life's journey and your soul's purpose. Pay attention to what happens, because an eclipse always contains key information about what you're meant to be doing and where you're meant to be going. And, even if it doesn't make a whole lot of sense at first, you'll have a clearer understanding of what this eclipse holds in six months, when the corresponding full moon takes place on December 29, 2020.

Taking place on June 21 at 2:41 a.m. ET, this solar eclipse will be in Cancer. Ruled by the moon, Cancer has everything to do with your heart, your internal self, and your ability to care and be cared for. If you were born with your sun or rising in Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn (especially if it's close to degree 0), this solar eclipse will have an even bigger impact on you.

Aries: You're Learning What You Need From Your Home

It's time to identify the rough edges in your life; the chaos, toxicity, and discomfort preventing you from feeling truly at home in your own life. You've changed over time and your needs have too. Take time to acknowledge what you need on an emotional level in order to feel safe. If you don't feel as though you truly belong in your own world, this solar eclipse will highlight that and push you to find a sense of belonging.

Cancer: You're Making Major Strides Towards Self-Improvement

This is not about who you've been; it's about who you're becoming. You're outgrowing feelings, perspectives, attachments, relationships, and opinions. It's time to make and embrace adjustments in your life that suit the person you're transforming into. You may be experiencing emotional growing pains during this time, but this period of your life will help you become the strongest and most capable version of yourself you've ever been.

Libra: You're Taking Control Over Your Life And Career

If you're on the wrong path, it's time to correct course. If you're letting someone or something that doesn't have your best interest at heart rule over your life, it's time to cut ties and take control. Even if it doesn't feel like it, you're ready to take on responsibilities you've long avoided and you're ready to escape the shadows of your own fear and dominate the world. Take risks right now, because trying and failing will always be better than never having tried at all.

Capricorn: You're Committing To Better Relationships

Not all relationships are meant to last forever. If they did, you would never have space in your heart for anyone new, or for anyone who could impact your life in a positive way. Honor the people who have taught you things in your past, but respect the fact that some people may not have a place in your future and there's nothing wrong with that. You're on the verge of meeting so many new people who will brighten your life in countless ways.