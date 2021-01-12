You're approaching the beginning of a brand new lunar cycle. This lunar cycle is filled with hope, potential, and forgiveness as you build up to something beautiful. However, new moons aren't always as pleasantly rejuvenating as they're often portrayed. Sometimes, it can leave you feeling hollow, as though you're baring your soul to the void. That's because new moons represent a cleansing of the past and the possibility of a new beginning. While something most certainly will begin on this new moon, there's no way of knowing how it will unfold. If you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst January 2021 new moon, then you might just feel somewhat creeped out by the strange feeling this new moon leaves you with.

Luckily, this is still a beautifully potent new moon for so many reasons. For one thing, it's the first new moon in Capricorn that will not come into direct contact with Saturn — planet of karma and restriction — over the past three years. That certainly lifts some of the pressure off of your back. However, that doesn't mean Saturn has left the building either. Mars — planet of drive and conflict — will also be squaring off with Saturn during this new moon, causing resistance to arise as you attempt to move forward with your goals. Instead of going for a simple jog around the block, this new moon might feel like running up a very steep hill.

In spite of the obstacles standing in your way, new relationships and purchases could represent a turning point during this new moon. Venus — planet of love and luxury — will form a trine with innovative Uranus, inspiring you to renew romance and treat yourself to something nice; something that will guide you forward.

Here's what the air signs can expect when it takes place on Jan. 13 at 12:00 a.m. EST:

Gemini: You're Accepting A Major Change From Deep Within

Change comes naturally to you, Gemini. After all, you're an adaptable air sign that goes wherever the wind goes. However, sometimes change can be a coping mechanism for you as constant change means never having to commit to something for the long haul. This new moon takes place in your eighth house of transformation, which isn't just a change of the wind, but a deep change of the heart. You're on the verge of settling debts — both energetic and financial — and investing in new commitments. Have faith in where you're going next.

Libra: It Feels Difficult To Overcome The Patterns You're Used To

Everyone comes from somewhere, Libra, and you can't choose your hometown and you definitely can't choose your family. This new moon takes place in your fourth house of home and family, which signifies an emotional experience as you identify the subconscious and familial patterns that you continue to carry. It may be time to more deeply inhabit the good that you've learned from your roots, as well as commit to letting go of the difficult things you may have inherited in the process. You don't have to carry all of it with you. The future is yours.

Aquarius: You're Letting Go Of The Old And Embracing The New

Healing is what's on your mind during this new moon, Aquarius. There's a subconscious part of you that no one ever sees; in fact, you might barely understand it yourself. Your dreams reveal snippets of your subconscious and your journal entries might betray deeper truths, but deep down, there's a part of you that is kept secret. This is where you bury your wounds and all the memories of your difficult experiences. However, on this new moon, you might be thinking about the weight of these wounds and how you can not only heal them, but feel them.