It's difficult to kick off a brand-new year with a positive mindset, when you've barely had a chance to process everything else that's happened these last couple of years. Similarly, when I say that January 2021 will be the worst month for two zodiac signs, the aftermath of the events took occurred all throughout the previous year will play a significant role on their reaction toward the astro-weather.

Nevertheless, this is still an opportunity to start again with a fresh perspective, especially now that Mars will officially leave its post-retrograde shadow phase on Jan. 2. Mars is the planet of energy, combat, and assertion — the red planet spent a good amount of time retrograding through its sign of rulership, Aries, which inevitably affected one's desire to push forward and fight for what they believe in. Having hope is something that never ceases to keep the momentum going, and with Mars shifting into Taurus on Jan. 6, there's more energy available to the collective when it comes to financial matters, as well as themes revolving around comfort and security.

On Jan. 8, Mercury will slide into rebellious Aquarius, which will inspire the collective to approach things in an unconventional way and in terms of the future. Shortly after, Venus will make its debut in structured Capricorn, highlighting relationship foundations and mutual investments. Just in time for the new moon in Capricorn on Jan. 13, great awakener and cosmic rebel Uranus will finally station direct in Taurus the following day, on Jan. 14.

This electric transit will inspire collective breakthroughs, especially when it comes to the planet at large. Speaking of which, Jupiter will also square off with Uranus on Jan. 17, and this will be nothing short of radical, so stay tuned.

Fast-forward to Jan. 19, the sun will makes its electric debut in Aquarius, which will energize themes revolving around social communities while simultaneously inspiring ideas of progression and innovation in honor of the new era you're about to step into. A powerful full moon will ignite the sign of Leo on Jan. 28, and from the looks of the transits taking place during this lunation, it will have a lot to do with social media, along with one's individuality within a community. Ironically enough, the first retrograde of the year will kick off on Jan. 30, when Mercury begins its backward journey through Aquarius. Themes revolving around community and social injustices will be highlighted.

On that note, here's why Taurus and Cancer are most likely to have a challenging January:

ti-ja/E+/Getty Images

Taurus: You Have No Choice But To Step Outside Your Comfort Zone, And The Struggle Is Real

The month will kick off on an exciting note, given that the sun will be sitting alongside Venus in your expansive ninth house of adventure, optimism, and faith, but now that Jupiter and Saturn are both hovering over your ambitious 10th house of career and sense of authority, you'll be too preoccupied to daydream. Jupiter will also square off with Uranus in your sign, which will challenge everything from your freedom to your individuality. Don't resist the changes coming your way. What's the worst that could happen, Taurus? You're resilient enough to overcome this month's challenges, so remember who you are.

Cancer: You're Being Challenged To Confront The Foundations Of Your Intimate And Interpersonal Relationships

It's a challenging month, but it's not as bad as you think, Cancer. Bad news first: Jupiter and Saturn will join forces in your auspicious eighth house of intimacy, transformation, joint ventures, and soul bonds before the sun and Mercury enter this area of your chart. Though the sun will spend the first half of the month lighting up your committed seventh house of significant others alongside Venus, you will already be feeling and experiencing a powerful prelude of what's to come. Surrender and allow yourself to flow. This, too, shall pass.