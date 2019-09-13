I know what you're thinking: It's a full moon, how could anyone have a good time? But, despite all the stressful reminders of how emotional and overwhelming this phase of the lunar cycle can be, there is a certain magic that sweeps over the universe during the full moon. There is something coming to a head on this particular full moon and it can be just as beautiful as it is devastating. Luckily, some of you will feel right at home because these zodiac signs will have the best Harvest Moon 2019, and the vibes are just right.

This full moon takes place in sensitive, emotional, and all-over-the-map Pisces, which could have you running for cover as we speak. When the moon is in Pisces, you can't control your feelings, no matter how hard you try. Even if you're a stoic rock who never lets their guard down, a Pisces moon can have you tearing up at just about anything. However, if you were born with your sun, moon, or rising in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, this energy is familiar to you. In fact, it lights up your birth chart in a very romantic, comforting, and creative way. You love this energy because it is your energy.

With this full moon forming a conjunction to Neptune, the magic and fantasy is coming in strong. You may feel like you're floating on clouds or transcending the darkness. However, this full moon also forms an opposition to Mercury, Venus, and Mars, which will probably shake up a few things and remind you that nothing is certain. Instead of settling on an idea or feeling, let it pass through you. If it's still there by the time this is all over, it's worth keeping.

Here's what water signs have to look forward to:

Cancer: You're Embracing The Unknown And The Adventure

The skies are opening and the clouds are parting on this full moon. Taking place in your ninth house of adventure, you're seeing the world is far bigger than you ever could have imagined. There are opportunities that await you, as long as you can give up your need for a plan. You're seeing ideas from new angles and your perspective of life is expanding into something full of wisdom, hope, and optimism. Don't be afraid to let go and allow the journey to take you somewhere unexpected.

Scorpio: You're Experiencing A Creative And Romantic Reverie

Expect inspiration to strike you when you least expect it because this full moon takes place in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Creativity is sweeping you away and you're in the mood to whip out the paintbrushes, pound away a poem on your laptop, and get up on stage to sing your favorite song. You're also feeling way more romantic than usual, so don't be shocked if you develop a new crush or feel your feelings for someone deepen. This is all about romance and beauty, so don't think too seriously about things.

Pisces: You're Feeling Emotionally Connected To Who You Are

If it feels as though every aspect of your life is coming into focus, it's no wonder. After all, this is your full moon. Lighting up your first house of the self, you're bound to feel emotional, and not necessarily in a bad way. This is about taking a closer look at who you are and who you're becoming. You may be letting go of what no longer has a point in your world, but it's making you feel so confident about the prospects that could replace it. Embrace a deeper connection to your heart. It's leading you the right way.