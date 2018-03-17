Alright my friends, I'm happy to say that the wait is finally over: A preview for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lifetime movie is here at last, and I am truly unashamed to say I've already watched it maybe a thousand times. Each royal couples' love stories are so unique and special, and Meghan and Harry's is most definitely one for the books. So if you somehow haven't gotten the chance to watch it one (or possibly a million) times the Harry and Meghan Lifetime movie trailer is here, and it's giving me all of the feels. I seriously cannot handle it.

OK so here's the lowdown: The trailer for Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance is a little sappy, it's incredibly adorable, and — as anticipated — it's also a little bit sexual. For real, it has everything that every love story really needs. Based on the trailer, the movie seems to show when the couple first met, their deep conversations, and how their initially-secretive relationship has ultimately progressed into what it is today. They even previewed what might become steamy sex scene, so get ready, because it looks hot AF. I mean, just watch the trailer for yourself — you'll see exactly what I'm talking about.

TVLine on YouTube

Is it just me, or do you have chills? And are they multiplying? There's truly nothing better than watching Meghan and Harry grow together in real life, on TV, and in magazines — but now, we get to re-live their entire love story, and honestly, that's all I need in life. TBH, I'm really hoping that this is half as good as Lifetime's William & Kate, because damn, was that sensual.

The actors who represent both lovers are not only totally gorgeous, but both of them very closely resemble the real Meghan Markle and Prince Harry... so much so that it's a little freaky. Like, Parisa Fitz-Henley could actually be Meghan Markle's sister, and Murray Fraser could legitimately be related to Prince Harry. For this reason alone, I can imagine the acting will be stellar. Photos of the on-screen couple taken outside of filming look uncannily like the real couple, and it's so disorienting. It also makes me wonder how Lifetime finds these people, but I guess we'll never know. Lifetime movies will always remain to be kind of a mystery to me, if you know what I mean.

If you're as stoked for Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance as I am, but you've already managed to tear through the trailer too many times to count, definitely check out some of the recently released still-frames from the film. Not only will you see how much every other actor — aside from and Fraser and Fitz-Henley — look almost exactly like who they're portraying, but you'll also get more sneak peaks at scenes from the film. I. Am. So. Excited. For. This.

Unfortunately, the only thing that's holding me back from getting even more excited is the fact that it won't actually be premiering until Sunday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime — a little less than a week before their wedding on May 19. What's interesting is that it's actually premiering similarly to how William and Kate premiered, which aired on April 18, just a few days before they officially got married on April 29. Well-played, Lifetime, I see what you did there.

I know the trailer probably got you a little too hyped, but just know that I'm right there with you. It looks incredibly heartwarming, and the similarities between the actors and the royal couple prove that it's going to be absolutely stellar.