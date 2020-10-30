Prepare your rituals, call upon your coven, and tap into your inner witch because a full moon is just around the corner. And not just any full moon; a full moon on Halloween. It doesn't get much more magical than that. Every full moon has its own unique power and spiritual imprint, but this one is bound to be a full moon you'll never forget. After all, the full moon on Halloween 2020 will affect every zodiac sign, leaving behind an indelible mark on your heart as of Oct. 31 at 10:49 a.m. ET.

Aside from the fact that this full moon takes place on the spookiest night of the year, the astrological energy surrounding this full moon is equally as spooky. This full moon may take place in sturdy, stubborn, and grounded fixed earth sign Taurus, but that doesn't mean the lunar energy will be reliable. In fact, if you were to measure this full moon's shock factor on a scale of one to 10, it would be an 11. This is all thanks to the exact conjunction this full moon will form with unpredictable and erratic Uranus. Essentially, this indicates that anything can (and most likely will) happen and your emotional response to this full moon could seriously surprise you. Think of it this way: If this full moon were a horror movie, then Uranus would be the creepy Victorian child ghost that suddenly appears in the bathroom mirror while you're closing the medicine cabinet. Boo!

As if this full moon wasn't spooky enough, it just keeps getting spookier. Not only is it both Mercury retrograde and Mars retrograde, but Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — will also form a tense square with over-the-top Jupiter, punishing Saturn, and destructive Pluto. This drives up the intensity and could even make you feel as though you're overcoming a difficult battle. Whatever you do, don't give up when the going gets tough — not even when you feel like it — because the reward for sticking to your guns will be bountiful.

Aries

Life can be a real a horror movie, and while you cannot control the antagonist, you can control the way you respond to it. Accept your limitations and embrace the opportunities you do have. While nothing will ever be 100 percent stable, you can think of clever ways to outsmart the monster when it's got you cornered.

Taurus

There are so many parts of you that you have yet to discover; so many people living inside you that you have yet to meet. Embrace the possibility that you're not the person you thought you were. Change may seem like the monster, but the real monster is the fear of change. Look that monster right in the eyes.

Gemini

You're tapping into energies that are normally unseen; energies that you have always had access to, but you never acknowledged. Don't be afraid of embracing your psychic power. Your intuition has the power to tell you the total and complete truth. Are you afraid of the truth or would you rather know what's real?

Cancer

Remember to think for yourself. The world will often try to convince you that something is a monster. But have you ever considered that the real monster is the world? Get to know the monster yourself. Don't let the world tell you how to feel about it. The monster might be far more beautiful than you ever could have imagined.

Leo

Everyone has magical powers. However, some people are afraid of attempting to use their magical powers because it means risking failure. Perhaps your wand won't work. Maybe your potion will do nothing. But trying is how you learn. Failure is part of the process. Every legendary witch knows that.

Virgo

When you hop on a broomstick and fly away, there's no telling where you'll end up. You could map out a destination and still wind up lost. Does this mean you should never fly your broomstick? Hell no. It's a flying broomstick for goodness sake. The flying is what makes the journey beautiful, not the destination.

Libra

There's a wolf living inside you. If you ignore the wolf's existence, it will only get more impatient. It will howl, snarl, growl until it gets your attention. Instead of keeping it trapped in a cage, get to know the wolf. Understand the wolf's triggers, instincts, and emotions. You can train this wolf to protect you if you're willing to put in the work.

Scorpio

In a quintessential dark fantasy relationship, there's usually one vampire and one human. It's easy to romanticize the obvious power imbalance in such a relationship, so don't get it twisted. In real life, one partner should never have so much power over the other. Don't ever let someone convince you that you don't have fangs of your own.

Sagittarius

When you're being haunted by a ghost and they just won't leave, don't lose hope. First, you need to learn how to get rid of the ghost. There are many steps to take and many techniques to rid yourself of a pesky poltergeist. Don't give up before you've barely started trying. Keep practicing, and eventually, that ghost won't stand a chance.

Capricorn

When you live in a world full of people who don't believe in magic, it's easy to act like you don't have magical powers. After all, you don't want to be judged for what makes you different. But what if what makes you different is also what makes you beautiful? Do you really want to go through life pretending that magic isn't sparkling at your fingertips?

Aquarius

At the heart of every powerful witch is a hearth; a place where they can let down their defenses and nurture their magic. It may not be the flashiest part of being a witch, but it's essential to their overall vitality. Don't ignore your heart's innermost needs. Invest time and energy into creating the hearth that will always keep you warm after a cold day.

Pisces

Whenever you speak, you're casting a spell. Whether you realize it, your words not only impact the world, but they create your own world. Are the spells you cast in your own best interest? Do they make the world a better place? It's time to learn more about the spells you're casting. Make sure the magic you leave behind is filled with integrity.